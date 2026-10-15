TST Best Bets: October 15, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames tonight at home. The Knights, now 6-2, have won five of their last six games and are coming off an impressive win over the Nashville Predators. The Flames, despite being 1-5, enter tonight's game with a newfound vote of confidence after beating the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim.

The Golden Knights' top line has been phenomenal, led by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Eichel has 13 points and Stone has eight points in eight games. Eichel started off the season with 12 points in the first five games and has since cooled off a bit, but third-line center Tomas Hertl has made up for the recent production. Hertl has seven points on the season, including points in the last two games.

Backup goaltender Adin Hill earned the win for the Golden Knights against the Predators on Tuesday, paving the way for a rested Carter Hart to serve in net tonight.

Hart is 3-2 this season with a .906 save percentage. He allows an average of 2.41 goals per game, which ranks 17th in the league. Hill has been a serviceable backup to Hart, allowing 2.27 goals per game to the tune of a .901 save percentage.

The Flames enter tonight's matchup with the worst record in the league and the second-worst offensive production in the league (2.00 Goals per game). Left winger Joel Farabee leads the Flames with four points thus far, followed by four others with three points.

One of the Flames' leading point producers, Aydar Suniev, leads the team with two goals. It's been an impressive start to Suniev's rookie season, especially since he as drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft.

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First Pick: Vegas Golden Knights over 1.5 goals

Rundown: The Golden Knights average 3.63 goals per game. They're also facing a team that they completely outmatch. In order for this to pay out well, pair it with the second pick.

Second Pick: Mark Stone over 0.5 points

Rundown: Stone has a point in every Golden Knights win this season. If they win and score 2+ goals, Stone will be part of that production. On a line with Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, Stone has great opportunity to produce nightly. He might end up being a point-per-game player all season. The line is -230 on this one,