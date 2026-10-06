TST Best Bets: October 6, 2026

The Las Vegas Golden Knights wrap up their road trip up north against the Seattle Kraken tonight. The Golden Knights are 2-1-0 and are coming off a win in Vancouver against the Canucks. Las Vegas scored all of their goals in the second period of Sunday afternoon's game – showcasing a flash offense that is capable of pouring on goals from every line.

Mitch Marner and Victor Olofsson each scored in the win. Center Jack Eichel leads the team with six points in three games – which would put him on pace for 168 points this season.

Defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore are second and third respectively on the team in points.

The Golden Knights have score 11 goals in three games, which averages out to 3.67 goals per game. That pace would have led the NHL last season.

Adin Hill made his season debut in net for the Golden Knights on Sunday, stopping 18 out of 20 shots on goal. Hill stepped to give starting goaltender Carter Hart a day of rest, but Hart should be back in net tonight against the Kraken.

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First Pick: Las Vegas Golden Knights over 1.5 goals

Rundown: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord has been excellent in net this season, allowing 1 goal per game with an absurd .966 save percentage. Daccord allowed 3.03 goals per game last season and held a save percentage of .897, so he is due for a bit of a regression to get back to the mean. The Golden Knights also have multiple lines that can score at will. The first line of Ivan Barbashev-Jack Eichel-Mark Stone and the second line of Brett Howden-William Karlsson-Mitch Marner dominated the 2025 playoffs.

Second Pick: Mitch Marner over 0.5 points

Rundown: Marner has 18 points in 12 career games against the Kraken. Last season, he had three points in four games. Marner historically is a very good early-season producer. He has 26 points in October between the last two seasons.