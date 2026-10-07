TST Best Bets: October 7, 2026

The Anaheim Ducks finish off their two-game homestead against the Edmonton Oilers tonight. The Ducks are 2-0-0 and third in the Pacific Division while the Oilers are 2-0-1 and second in the Pacific.

Center Leo Carlsson and left winger Cutter Gauthier lead the Ducks with five points and four points respectively. In the Ducks’ latest win on Sunday night, Gauthier potted two goals and Carlsson dished three assists.

Captain Mikael Granlund and standout second-year player Beckett Sennecke each have two points on the year as well, anchoring the second line.

Nikita Klepov, the Ducks’ 15th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut tonight in the third line.

Lukas Dostal anchors the Ducks’ defense in net. He’s 2-0 with a .918 save percentage in net, stopping 56/61 shots thus far.

In front of Dostal is the newly extended blue line duo of Jackson LaCombe and Tristan Luneau. The defensive pair is a work horse, posting at-least 26 minutes of on-ice time each per game.

The Oilers are led by all-world talent Connor McDavid, who has nine points in three games.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard is second in points for the Oilers with eight and McDavid’s sidekick Leon Draisaitl is third with five points.

Vasily Podkolzin has started off the year strong for the Oilers as well, posting five points and three goals so far.

The Oilers average 5.67 goals per game so far, including nine in their win at Vancouver.

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First pick: Anaheim Ducks over 1.5 goals

Rundown: The Oilers play a purely fast-paced shootout game. They aren’t overly physical and their goal is to beat teams with their high-end shot creation and speed. This is also why the Ducks are debuting Klepov tonight – they don’t want their rookie to endure a grueling physical matchup like he would’ve had to against the Florida Panthers or Vegas Golden Knights. All this to say – the game will be fast paced and the Oilers are vulnerable to strong offensive showings. They’ve given up 14 goals in three games so far. The Ducks are also loaded in their first two lines with Sennecke, granlund, Carlsson and Gauthier leading the charge.

Second Pick: Leo Carlsson over 0.5 points

Rundown: Take advantage of this line before it shifts to 1.5. Carlsson flies through defenders in open ice and has incredible vision to find his line mates. Gauthier is one of the best snipers in the league and he’s relentless in his ability to put pucks on net. Carlsson’s line is too talented, too fast and ripe for a big game against an offensive oriented Oilers team.