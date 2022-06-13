Los Angeles FC Powering Through MLS as League Favorites
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The Los Angeles FC have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the MLS league title past the midway point of the season and they make a good case to continue backing them.
LA FC currently have the highest point total in the MLS with 29 and also boast the highest points per game at 2.07. Behind the Los Angeles Football Club is New York City FC with 26 points, which leads the Eastern Conference, followed by three teams with 25 points.
The standings are fairly tight at the top of MLS, with Los Angeles FC representing the highest current odds to win the league this season at +475, which has risen from +700 when the price opened. New York City FC isn’t far behind Los Angeles FC, owning odds of +650 after opening the campaign at +1000. Those two teams are the clear front runners at the moment, but you can also consider the Philadelphia Union at +900, Austin FC at +1200, or Orlando FC at +1600 to round out the top five in current odds.
There have been some odds risers like Austin FC at this point in time, but there have also been teams losing traction like the Seattle Sounders, Columbus Crew, and Atlanta United. There were higher expectations heading into the season for these three clubs, but none of them currently are slotted in playoff positions.
The tickets have been fairly spread out right now, with only three teams boasting ticket percentages above 10%. Nashville SC leads the pack with 20.2% of tickets, followed by the Philadelphia Union at 16.7%, and the Seattle Sounders at exactly 10%. To finish up the top five, New York City FC owns 7.4% of tickets, while LA FC has 5.3%. It’s noteworthy that although LA FC has the league’s highest point total that they don’t actually have a lot of interest or money pouring in towards them.
Over 55% of the money has come in for four teams including Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, and New York City FC. The Union currently own the highest handle, which is nearly double the amount of the team in second at 27.3%. Nashville SC boasts the second-highest handle at 15.2%, followed by New York City FC at 11.8%, and the Seattle Sounders at 10.3%.
The biggest liabilities to be the MLS League Winner are currently the Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, and the Seattle Sounders.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.