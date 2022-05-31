Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union Seeing Most MLS Interest

At the midway point of the MLS season, multiple teams including the Philadelphia Union and Nashville Football Club are drawing interest to win the league.

Philadelphia has currently posted 24 points over 13 games, which leads the Eastern Conference, while the Los Angeles Football Club has 26 points over that same stretch of games to lead the Western Conference. The Union have been led by Daniel Gazdag, a midfielder who boasts seven goals through 13 starts this year while LA FC has seen Carlos Vela, a forward, lead the charge with six goals on the campaign.

Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas paces the league in goals with nine, while Diego Fagundez of Austin FC and Carles Gil of the New England Revolution are the league leaders in assists with seven.

The Revolution, LA FC, and the Seattle Sounders all opened the MLS season with the highest odds to win the league at +700.

There’s certainly been some line movement as we head into the second half of the year, with LA FC now the odds on favorite at +500, followed by New York FC at +700, and the Philadelphia Union at +900.

In terms of more significant line movement, there have been some big risers, led by Austin FC opening the year at +6600 and now sitting at +1200, while CF Montreal also opened at +6600 and are now listed at +2200. Philadelphia has also seen their odds rise from +1600 to +900.

The tickets have been coming in on a wide range of teams with five clubs in the MLS boasting more than five percent of the tickets.

Nashville SC leads the pack in ticket percentage where they boast 21.5% of tickets, followed by the Philadelphia Union with 17.6%, and the Seattle Sounders at 9.7%.

Rounding out the top five in tickets are the New York City FC at 5.9% and Atlanta United with 5.1% of tickets.

The money has been spread out as well, but there have been three main teams that the public has clearly gravitated towards that boast more than 10% of the handle. The leader in the clubhouse goes to the Philadelphia Union, with 31% of the handle, while Nashville SC boasts 15.6%, with the third-highest number being founded by New York City FC at 10.5%.

The biggest liabilities right now are the Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, and the Seattle Sounders.

Below you can find the top five teams that have the best odds to be the MLS League Winner this season on the BetMGM Sportsbook.