What are England's Odds to WIN the World Cup?

Coming into this World Cup, England was in a horrendous run of form across 2022. After just two wins in eight matches, their prospects in the tournament looked bleak and English media were calling for Gareth Southgate’s job.

Four games into their World Cup campaign – it’s safe to say that we can throw ALL that in the garbage. The Three Lions have proved to be one of the best sides in the tournament for a second straight World Cup.

England kicked off their tournament with a commanding 6-2 win over Iran and promptly followed it up with a 0-0 stinker against the USA. They quickly righted the ship with a 3-0 win over their geographical neighbors, Wales.

England finished the knockout rounds tied (with Spain) as the highest-scoring team in the tournament, with nine goals.

2022 FIFA World Cup Results

Date Opponent Result Round Of Competition 11.21 Iran 6-2 W Group 11.25 USA 0-0 D Group 11.29 Wales 3-0 W Group 12.04 Senegal 3-0 W Round of 16

Going into their Round of 16 against Senegal, a few statistics stuck out to me. England had never lost to an African nation (14W, 6D). They also had not conceded a goal in five of their previous six knockout matches. It was a pretty safe bet that they’d advance.

The match played out almost exactly as you’d expect, given the massive gulf in quality that exists between England and a Sadio Mane-less Senegal side. The Three Lions scored two goals before halftime and largely dominated proceedings.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring in the 38th minute, and Harry Kane doubled England’s lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Bukayo Saka grabbed the third goal just over ten minutes into the second half.

France defeated Poland earlier in the day, setting up a tasty matchup in the quarterfinals. All that separates the two is one place in the FIFA rankings and a tiny patch of water called the Channel. La Manche or the English Channel, depending on who you ask.

Current FIFA Ranking: 5

Four of the top five teams in the FIFA rankings are still in the tournament. France and England began the year higher up on this table, but due to poor performance in 2022 – they’ve collectively fallen to fourth and fifth.

Ranking Country Total FIFA Points 1. Brazil 1841.3 2. Belgium 1816.71 3. Argentina 1773.88 4. France 1759.78 5. England 1728.47

Next Match: England (+104) vs. France (-128)

If England qualifies for the semifinals, they will have to put in their best performance of the tournament. France is a frightening monster with absurd talent levels across all positions. First and foremost, they must find a way to stop the scoring antics of Kylian Mbappe.

After scoring a brace against Poland, he has nine World Cup goals before the age of 24. Cristiano Ronaldo has eight in his career, and Lionel Messi has nine. He is a phenom and must not be taken lightly.

Odds To Qualify For The World Cup Final (+240)

Let’s say England gets past France; it won’t get much easier in the final four. At this stage, the likely opponents are Spain or Portugal. No side will relish a meeting with Ronaldo and Portugal. Meanwhile, Spain has an enviable mix of youth and experience bound to cause trouble in a knockout match.

Odds To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup (+700)

At +700 on FanDuel Sportsbook, there’s still lots of value in England winning the whole competition. A World Cup Semifinal in 2018 and a Euro 2020 Final appearance gave them big-game experience. After all, the young core of this England team did win the 2017 U17 World Cup.