World Cup Quarter-Final Best Bets: England vs France

Ah, England versus France. Very few matchups arrive with such deep-rooted history-fueled animosity and tension as this one. Foes on the international scale for longer than any human on earth has been alive – this is a rivalry for the ages. Lucky for us, it’s also the concluding match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal round.

Much has been made about Gareth Southgate’s fondness for defensive tactics, but there has been little to suggest that this England side will revert to defensive football. They’ve been the highest-scoring team in the World Cup while remaining defensively sound. England has only conceded one goal from open play and one penalty. With Harry Kane finally finding the scoresheet – everything appears to be clicking for the Three Lions.

France’s attack looks as menacing as the side that won the most recent iteration of the tournament in 2018. Despite injuries to Paul Pogba and N’golo Kanté, they have scored nine goals in four matches. Phenom Kylian Mbappé leads the way as Les Bleus look to become the first team since Pelé’s Brazillian sides to defend their World Cup title (1958/62).

England vs. France Game Information

Location: Al Bayt Stadium | Al Khor, Qatar

Al Bayt Stadium | Al Khor, Qatar Time: Dec. 10 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

How have these sides matched up historically? In 31 meetings, England holds the upper hand with 17 wins. France has won nine times (five draws). However, ten of those English wins came before 1950. The Three Lions have come out victorious in two previous World Cup meetings. Notably, the first was en route to their first and only World Cup win in 1966.

England vs. France Game Odds on FanDuel

Odds To Qualify : England (+100) | France (-122)

: England (+100) | France (-122) Moneyline: England (+195) | Draw (+220) | France (+145)

England (+195) | Draw (+220) | France (+145) Total: Over 2.5 (+112) | Under 2.5 (-136)

Does the line tell us anything about this match? Most certainly, it does. The books expect a tight match, with very little between the sides. It would appear that France’s cup-winning experience, plus the ‘Mbappé factor,’ has this line leaning slightly in Les Bleus’ favor. The odds have been slowly inching in England’s direction since it opened.

Either side will have to perform their best in the tournament to advance. France has ridiculous talent across the pitch, led by Mbappé, whose nine World Cup goals before 24 are more than Cristiano Ronaldo has in his career. Stopping Mbappé will be the first order of business for England’s center-back pairing of Harry Maguire and John Stones.

England vs. France Prop Picks on FanDuel

Both Teams To Score? YES (-124)

YES (-124) England To Qualify (+100)

To Qualify (+100) Harry Kane Anytime Goal (+190)

You’d be foolish to expect no goals. France has conceded a score in every tournament game and boasts brilliant attacking players like Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann. Both sides have been attacking forces. In a combined eight matches in Qatar, there have been 21 goals scored.

Despite England conceding only two goals thus far, this will be the biggest test for a defense that was a cause for concern before the World Cup kicked off. All this to say, I think England’s time on the world stage is now. While France is one of the strongest sides in the tournament and is the defending champion, this is not as strong of a French team as in 2018.

Key players are missing, and they are allowing more goals per game. On the flip side, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Phil Foden have quickly ushered in a golden generation of English talent. Together, they won the U17 World Cup in 2017. They’re hungry and talented enough to go all the way.

Captain Harry Kane. One goal, three assists. He’ll tell you that’s not his bread and butter if you ask him. He’s fantastic at dropping deep to create space for England’s attacking youngsters (as he does so well at Tottenham), but he’s even better at scoring goals. After opening his World Cup account against Senegal, I’m looking for him to kick on and keep scoring.

Get ready, boys and girls; this one will be a cracker.