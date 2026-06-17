Laver Cup coming to Los Angeles in 2027 as Intuit Dome lands prestigious tennis event

LOS ANGELES — The Laver Cup is headed to Los Angeles.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the 10th edition of the international men's team tennis competition will be staged at the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome from Sept. 24-26, 2027, bringing one of the sport's premier events to Southern California during what is shaping up to be a historic decade for major sporting events in the region.

The announcement places Los Angeles at the center of yet another global showcase as the city prepares to host a string of marquee events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Created by tennis great Roger Federer and named in honor of Australian icon Rod Laver, the Laver Cup features six of Europe's top men's players facing six players from the rest of the world in a three-day team competition played on the event's signature black court.

"Roger Federer's vision was to create an event that honored Rod Laver and celebrated the very best of our sport," said TEAM8 CEO and Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick. "From the beginning, we set out to build a team competition unlike anything else in tennis, bringing the world's best players together as teammates."

Since its debut in Prague in 2017, the event has grown into one of tennis' most anticipated annual spectacles. Previous host cities have included Chicago, Geneva, Boston, London, Vancouver and Berlin.

The tournament will return to London later this year before making the move across the Atlantic to Southern California.

London also served as the backdrop for one of the most emotional moments in tennis history when Federer ended his legendary career at the 2022 Laver Cup alongside longtime rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

For Los Angeles, landing the Laver Cup further strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for international sporting events.

"Los Angeles is one of the world's leading destinations for major sporting events and live entertainment," said Steve Zacks. "Intuit Dome has redefined the fan experience and set a new benchmark for live sport. We can think of no better city and venue to host the 10th edition of the Laver Cup."

Opened in 2024 as the home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Intuit Dome has quickly emerged as one of the country's most technologically advanced sports venues. The arena hosted the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and is slated to serve as the basketball venue during the 2028 Olympics.

The Los Angeles sports community welcomed the announcement as another major addition to the region's packed calendar.

"Los Angeles is in the middle of an extraordinary decade of hosting global sporting events and welcoming the Laver Cup adds another world-class event to that momentum," said Kathryn Schloessman.

Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, said the tournament's combination of elite competition and team-based drama makes it a natural fit for the venue.

"The Laver Cup has quickly become one of the premier events on the tennis calendar, bringing together the best players in the world and creating an atmosphere unlike anything else in the sport," Zucker said. "We are honored to welcome the Laver Cup to Intuit Dome in 2027."

Ticket information for the 2027 Laver Cup is expected to be released later this year, with organizers encouraging fans to register as Laver Cup Insiders to receive updates on ticket sales, player announcements and event news.

By the time the first serve is struck in Inglewood in September 2027, Los Angeles will be just months away from welcoming the world again for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, adding another chapter to what has become one of the most ambitious eras of sports hosting in the city's history.