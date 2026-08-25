A'ja Wilson scoops fourth Western Conference Player of the Week award of the season

LAS VEGAS – Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Aces superstar A’ja Wilson is closing in on more WNBA history.

On Tuesday, Wilson was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the 32nd time in her legendary career. She is now just one behind all-time leader Tina Charles (33) after earning the honor for the fourth time this season — and second time this month.

Wilson claimed the award coming off a three-game stretch during which she averaged 25.7 points, eight rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. She continues to lead the league in points (26) and blocks (2).

The four-time MVP is well on pace to swooping her fifth — and elevating to rare air amongst other sporting greats — as her Aces (26-13) sit third in the league standings, having clinched their eighth consecutive playoff berth on Aug. 14.

The Aces briefly dropped into fourth, below the Indiana Fever, on Aug. 18 when their week started with a 97-82 home loss to the Atlanta Dream. However, individually, Wilson did all she could — dropping a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double (both game-highs). She added four blocks, shooting 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Despite the defeat, it was Wilson’s 19th career game with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, with 10 free throws made. She is the second player ever to tally such a stat line behind Elena Delle Donne.

A’ja starting the week hot was a good omen for her and the Aces, who didn’t lose again and climbed back into third by Sunday.

On Thursday, in Vegas’ 101-78 blowout win over Connecticut, Wilson made her 302nd appearance in an Aces uniform — passing Sophia Young-Malcolm for the most in franchise history.

Wilson poured in 20 points in 27 minutes as the Aces faced the Sun one last time before the franchise relocates back to Houston next year.

Wilson notched her 29th 20-point game of the season in Canada on Sunday, going off for 27 in the Aces’ 88-78 win against the Toronto Tempo in Vancouver. A’ja shot 66.7 percent from the field and had seven rebounds, seven assists, and three stocks (two steals, one block).

A’ja scored at a 50 percent clip from the field and 87 percent from the line on the week. The three consecutive 20-point games saw her move ahead of Charles for second most in league history (191). Diana Taurasi (259) holds the all-time lead.

As of Aug. 24, Wilson’s MVP case appears ironclad. In addition to points and blocks, she also leads the WNBA in points in the paint (12.2), player efficiency rating (31.52), usage rate (32%), and win shares (7.29).

Next up, the Aces will close out their pre-FIBA World Cup schedule on Friday — back at home against Toronto. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will join Wilson in Germany next month, representing Team USA.

Four regular season games will remain when they return mid-September.