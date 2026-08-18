Golden State Valkyries to host 2027 WNBA All-Star Weekend

The WNBA announced that 2027 WNBA All-Star Weekend will take place in the Bay Area next year. The Golden State Valkyries, a team that started play in 2025, will host the midseason event for the first time in franchise history.

The events such as the three-point contest will take place on Friday, July 30th, 2027. Then the WNBA All-Star Game itself will take place at Chase Center on Saturday, July 31st, 2027.

"We are thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in the press release. "The Golden State Valkyries have brought incredible energy and excitement to the WNBA from the moment they were announced as an expansion team in 2023, and the response from fans across the Bay Area has been remarkable. Valkyries fans have embraced this team with an extraordinary level of passion and enthusiasm, and we can’t wait to see that energy on full display for an unforgettable All-Star weekend next summer.”

"Hosting AT&T WNBA All-Star in only our third season is an incredible honor and a reflection of everything this fanbase, this region, and this organization have built together," Jess Smith said who is President of the Golden State Valkyries. "From Day One, the Bay Area has shown up for this team in a way that’s redefined what’s possible in women’s basketball, and we can’t wait to put that same energy on display for the entire league next summer."

So far, the Valkyries have sold out all 41 games played at Chase Center, which fans affectionately call Ballhalla during their home games. The franchise has been a model for not only WNBA expansion teams but WNBA teams in general with its fan support, infrastructure, and branding. Getting All-Star Weekend for next year caps it all off.

It has not been known if any other cities bid for the event for next year. Chicago hosted All-Star Weekend last month for the 2026 season and it was reported that no other city bid for that event for that year.