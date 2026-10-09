Ranking the Top 7 WNBA Players in the 2026 Playoffs

7. Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese WNBA Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Age: 24

24 Position: Forward

Forward Team: Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream Jersey Number: 5

5 Playoff Status: Advanced to semifinals

Reese has turned the art of rebounding into a weekly record-breaking spectacle. The "ATL Barbie" enters the break with a WNBA-record 29 double-doubles on the year, including seven straight. But her crowning achievement came on August 24, when she claimed both the single-game (26) and single-season rebounding records on the same night.

Reese's averages sit at 16.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals, and she has grabbed double-digit boards in 14 consecutive games, including 14.6 per game across her last ten. Finishing efficiency and turnovers are what hold her outside the top 12; the rebounding, though, has become historically valuable for Atlanta.

2026 Postseason Stats

Points: 17.0 PPG

17.0 PPG Rebounds: 8.3 RPG

8.3 RPG Assists: 1.8 APG

1.8 APG Steals: 1.8 SPG

1.8 SPG Blocks: 2.3 BPG

Stats as of October 8