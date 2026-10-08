Social Impact Summit Sport Brings Sports and Philanthropy Together

LOS ANGELES — Athletes are used to measuring impact in wins, points and medals. On Tuesday night, the conversation shifted to what their influence can accomplish beyond competition.

The Social Impact Fund hosted its inaugural Social Impact Summit Sport at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, bringing athletes, coaches, nonprofit leaders and members of the sports community together to discuss how sports can be used as a vehicle for change.

Powered by Nike, the event marked the fifth edition of SIF’s summit series but the first dedicated specifically to the intersection of sports and philanthropy. For Craig Cichy, executive director of the Social Impact Fund, the expansion was a natural one.

“We had this idea to expand the series of summits to really address the intersection of sports and philanthropy,” Cichy said. “This is kind of the result of those discussions and we’re super excited to be here. We have a huge roster of top, world-class athletes who are participating in the discussion today. We have Olympians, Paralympians, so it’s going to be a pretty fantastic event tonight.”

Former NBA All-Star and 1999 third overall pick Baron Davis was among those in attendance. The Los Angeles native has remained active in entrepreneurship, community initiatives and philanthropy since his playing career ended, but he came to the summit less interested in speaking than listening.

“I use opportunities like this to be a listener,” Davis said. “You have so many people who do so much great work in the world of sports, in the world of philanthropy. For me, it’s just a humble moment to sit and listen to people who have real and true expertise in this space and see what I can learn.”

Since 2014, SIF has facilitated more than $135 million in charitable giving across more than 80 organizations. Its work connects athletes, entertainers and other public figures with the infrastructure needed to turn their platforms and ideas into philanthropic initiatives.

That mission framed this year’s theme, “How Sport Can Be a Meaningful Lever for Change.” Conversations throughout the summit centered on the future of youth sports, including girls’ participation, access to quality coaching and the overall health and well-being of young athletes.

For Jimmy Kim, general manager of the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, that future starts with making sure opportunity is not determined by a child’s neighborhood, gender or circumstances.

“My vision for youth, for recreation, for the city of L.A. youth, is to make sure that there’s equitable access,” Kim said.

For athletes such as Azzi Fudd, creating that access means building something of her own.

The Dallas Wings guard and No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft is one of several athletes working with the Social Impact Fund to turn personal passions into organized philanthropy. Through the Azzi Fudd Family Foundation, she aims to expand opportunities for young people through basketball, education, health and wellness.

“My foundation is based around kids as a whole, as a person,” Fudd said. “Obviously, I love basketball and so I want to be able to bring basketball to as many kids as I can. But then it’s also about learning and growing who they are.”

Through initiatives such as its annual Hooping for a Cure basketball camp and partnerships with brands including Cash App and Paula’s Choice, Fudd’s foundation is using the game that shaped her life to create opportunities for the next generation.

That idea, taking what sports have given and finding a way to give it back, carried throughout the night.

Ali Riley knows that responsibility firsthand. The four-time Olympian, broadcaster and former Angel City FC captain led a panel during the summit, saying she felt “lucky to be here” while embracing the opportunity to ask what she called the “tough questions.”

“I’m really grateful that sport gave me everything in my life and made me who I am,” Riley said. “Any opportunity to give back, I’m definitely going to take.”



