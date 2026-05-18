Saturday Night's Main Event to be headlined this Saturday by Penta's Intercontinental Title defense against Ethan Page

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV will take place this Saturday from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, headlined by Penta defending the Intercontinental Title against Ethan Page.

On the undercard, The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). In addition, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexis Bliss will take on Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin in a six-woman tag team match.

Since defeating Dominik Mysterio on March 2 on WWE Raw to capture his first Intercontinental Championship, Penta has established himself as a prominent figure on the Monday Night Raw brand. He also retained his title at Wrestlemania 42 in a chaotic, critically acclaimed Ladder Match, hitting a brutal "Mexican Destroyer" off a ladder to defeat Je'Von Evans, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rusev, and JD McDonagh.

However, Penta should have his hands full this Saturday against Page. In a May 4 tag team match on Raw, Page and Rusev scored a victory over Penta and Evans. After Rusev slammed Penta onto the announce table, Penta was rolled back into the ring, where Page used a high-impact suplex to hook Penta's leg and get the pinfall over the Intercontinental champion.

Then on the May 11 episode of Raw, Page interrupted the champion, mocking Penta for hiding behind a mask while boasting that he is the rightful top contender because he already proved he could beat him. Penta accepted the challenge, setting up the official match for Saturday.

The Street Profits earned a tag team title shot against Paul and Theory during the May 11 episode of Raw, where they teamed up with Joe Hendry to face Paul, Austin Theory, and Bron Breakker. During the closing moments of the match, former stable leader Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance, neutralizing Breakker on the outside. Taking advantage of a completely distracted Theory in the ring, Dawkins quickly rolled him up for a shocking three-count, handing The Vision a major loss and officially punching the Profits' title shot for Saturday.