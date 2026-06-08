WWE King and Queen of The Ring Tournament 2026 Updated Predictions

The WWE’s King and Queen of the tournaments sit alongside the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank matches, in that they give two superstars of the company’s choosing an automatic shot at a major title on the WWE’s second biggest yearly show, SummerSlam.

The 2026 KOTR and QOTR brackets are loaded with talent from top to bottom, with the potential of some dream matches in the end if the WWE plays its cards right.

Both tournaments are already underway, with Oba Femi, Dominik Mysterio and Je’Von evans clinching their semifinal spots on the men's side with one more quarterfinal match to go, and Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan clinching on the women’s side, with one more quarterfinal matchup to go as well.

In this article, I will give different scenarios for the final matchups and winners, followed by my final predictions based off of the remaining superstars. Here is a look at the updated brackets after today's Raw episode.

Women’s QOTR Bracket

WWE

Women's QOTR Bracket

Men’s KOTR Bracket WWE Men's KOTR Bracket

Best Finals Match

Mens: Oba Femi vs Je’Von Evans

After today’s developments on Raw, no possible KOTR finals matchup interests me more than Oba Femi vs the ‘Young OG’ Je’Von Evans. Evans and Femi had a few amazing matches together in NXT, including a triple threat main event at ‘Stand and Deliver 2025’ alongside Trick Williams.

The WWE could re-create that magic on the main roster, and showcase its strongest and most dominant wrestler against its youngest and bounciest star, in a matchup that has endless potential. Femi is fully capable of having down to the wire close matches with stars not named Brock Lesnar, and who better to do that for the first time on the big stage than someone he has a history with in Evans.

Womens: Charlotte Flair vs Iyo Sky

The Queen of the Ring bracket is very interesting, because one of the entrants, Liv Morgan, is already a World Champion. We’ll touch more on her place in the tournament later, but for the best match available, I chose two women fighting for a title, as that’s what this is for.

Every match Iyo Sky has is a banger. You can say the same for Charlotte, whose newfound babyface persona has been a hit with the fans. This duo, if given at least 15-20 minutes to cook, with all of the potential reversals and submissions, as well as the high flying action in front of a crowd that loves them both and can’t decide who they want to win, could absolutely strike gold.

Not to mention, both of these women have incentive for winning. Charlotte has been wanting to renew her rivalry with Rhea and go for the title, meanwhile Iyo has never lost one-on-one to Rhea. If the WWE wanted to go that route, and possibly have a heel turn involved, that could be an all-time storyline and feud. That also could be a WrestleMania destined story though.

Most Creative Finals Match

Mens: Dominik Mysterio vs Je’Von Evans

In my mind, Oba Femi needs to be in the KOTR finals. However, as we saw with Seth Rollins being eliminated from the tournament thanks to Vision interference, it is likely that Lesnar will at some point ambush Femi to set up a SummerSlam match, and if he does so next week, Mysterio will advance to the finals.

On the right side of the bracket, if I’m being honest, I have zero interest in seeing anyone else from that side beat Je’Von and go on to face Oba or Dominik.

Mysterio vs Evans is also just a very interesting match in itself, with two young stars on opposite sides of the spectrum, one mega heel and one huge babyface. There has been talk of Mysterio facing El Grande Americano at Triple Mania this year, so on the creative side of things, I can see a world where the Judgement Day gets involved to help Dom, and El Grande comes out to help Je’Von win, setting that match up.

Womens: Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez

As aforementioned, you may be wondering why Morgan is in this tournament, since she is already WWE Women’s Champ. I’m wondering the same. She’s involved nevertheless and she already clinched a spot in the semifinals, so you have to think the WWE has big plans for her.

With that said, I’m choosing Liv vs her Judgement Day sister Raquel. The drama between these two dates back to January, when Liv eliminated Raquel from the Rumble, which she went on to win. Whether the WWE has Raquel or Liv win, this story needs a payoff after so much time, and has so many different avenues to go down. What better way than splitting the clubhouse in a feud between the two?

Though this is the most creative matchup in my mind, I think it’s more likely that Liv will ‘accidentally’ cost Raquel in her match with Iyo. This way after the QOTR tourney, you can have a proper feud between Raquel and Liv which would hopefully end in Raquel finally becoming champion.

Final Predictions:

Men’s: Je’Von Evans wins King of the Ring

This was a difficult choice, but I am banking on the fact that Brock Lesnar will interfere and cost Oba Femi, either against Mysterio in the semifinals or against Evans in the finals. Evans is a superstar in the making and should be treated as such, and crowning him with this achievement will give him a huge boost, and a chance to make history at SummerSlam.

Women’s: Iyo Sky wins Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan being involved throws everything off. With that said, I believe Iyo will defeat Liv in the finals, hopefully because Raquel turns on her.

If this happens, SummerSlam would feature two huge women’s title matches. Raquel vs Liv in a feud where Raquel has always been under Liv but now gets her shot to dethrone her, and Rhea vs Iyo in a possible tale of best friends turned enemies. Sign me up immediately.