X Games Sacramento 2026 announces invited athletes for XGL debut

SACRAMENTO – X Games has announced the inaugural roster of the top 100 invited athletes set to compete at MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026. The new action sports format is scheduled to take place June 26-28, making its summer debut of the X Games League (XGL). The first stop of a new team-based era will focus on clubs from Los Angeles, New York, São Paulo and Tokyo battling for points toward the summer championship.

Featuring disciplines across skateboarding, BMX and Moto X, the contest will offer three days of competition and new team rivalries, and a field that blends legends with rising stars.

Beyond the competition is a true festival experience, where athletes collide with live music and culture. Musical headliners Kaskade, Mustard and Subtronics were announced in April to fan’s delight.

“MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 marks a defining moment for us as we launch the X Games League and reimagine what action sports can be,” X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom said in a statement. “This isn’t just about competition, it’s about bringing together nearly 100 of the world’s best athletes, creating opportunities for multi-medal performances, and building a season-long format that elevates the stakes for both athletes and fans.”

Athletes To Watch

Several of the most decorated athletes in X Games history will participate in Sacramento with milestone moments within reach.

Nyjah Huston (Skateboard), USA. The most decorated Skateboard Street athlete. A 15-time gold medalist with 26 total medals competing across multiple disciplines. He has a chance to add to the all-time leaderboard.

Garrett Reynolds (BMX), USA. The king of BMX Street has cemented himself in X Games history, leading the field with 16 gold medals and 24 medals in total.

Arisa Trew (Skateboard), Australia. Only 16 years-old, Trew already owns eight gold medals. That is the most ever by a woman in summer X Games.

Chloe Covell (Skateboard), Australia. Another 16-year-old phenom, medaling in eight of nine appearances and winning gold in her last five. The number one draft pick at the inaugural X Games Summer Draft looks to add to her trophy mantel.

Gui Khury (Skateboard), Brazil. An X Games competitor since age 10, Khuri is a teen prodigy highlight reel with nine gold medals, the most ever by a teenager.

Ryan Williams (BMX), Australia. One of the most versatile riders in the world, with four golds in his last eight appearances and 11 overall.

Logan Martin (BMX), Australia + Daniel Sandoval (BMX), USA. Both are set to compete in four disciplines, giving them a historic shot at four gold medals in a single X Games, a feat previously never accomplished.

Vicki Golden (Moto X), USA. A trailblazer in motocross and 3-time X Games gold medalist, she is the first woman to compete in Moto X, the first to medal in Best Whip against men, and the only woman competing in Moto X in Sacramento.

“Every X Games pushes action sports to another level, but this one feels different,” said Nyjah Huston. “With the league format and so many athletes competing in multiple events, the pressure is higher and the opportunities are bigger, so I’m coming in focused on putting down my best runs and going for gold.”

The MoonPay X Games Sacramento 2026 takes place at Cal Expo, with live broadcasts available on ESPN and across X Games socials. For the complete list of athletes invited and more information visit XGames.com.