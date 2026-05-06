How the Thunder exposed the Lakers before Game 1 began

OKLAHOMA CITY––Before 18,000 souls rose as one, before the energy of a blue-and-orange crashed against the hardwood, and in that single breath before tip-off — that suspended moment where time holds its breath and possibility still lives — you could almost convince yourself the Lakers had a chance.

Almost.

The Paycom Center hums with a frequency that rattles your ribcage and scatters your thoughts, a low thrum of anticipation that says, "We know something you don't know."

Not the roar. Not yet.

The hum.

The hum of a young crowd that believes.

The hum of sneakers squeaking on clean hardwood.

The hum of 18,203 people who have already watched the film, studied the matchups and can recite the scouting report from memory.

They are here early. They are here ready.

And across the court, leaning against the scorer's table with arms folded and eyes half-closed, sits a 41-year-old king on a throne fashioned of borrowed time.

The Los Angeles Lakers don't have enough dawgs in the kennel. They don't have enough firepower to fight this war.

The Thunder are too tough, too talented, too tenacious. They're a pack of hyenas fighting over the lone chicken breast – and that chicken breast walked off the floor with a full dislocation of his right pinky finger and didn't come back.

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals ended 108-90.

But the funeral started somewhere around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, right about the time Austin Reaves caught an open wing three – a clean look, a prayer of a shot that would have cut the deficit to three – and watched it clang off iron like a bell tolling for his own lost season.

The Thunder grabbed the rebound. The Thunder pushed. The Thunder scored.

Just like that, 60 seconds of basketball turned a four-point game into a double-digit deficit that never shrank again.

Welcome to Oklahoma City, where the Thunder devour details like dinner and the Lakers are left fasting.

Third quarters have doomed the Lakers all season.

The third quarter has haunted their huddles. The third quarter has turned winnable games into white flags.

The third quarter has been the slow leak in their tire, the crack in their foundation, the whisper that becomes a scream when the lights shine brightest.

Tuesday night, the Thunder won the third quarter by four. Only four.

But here's the poison in that number: Oklahoma City wins every quarter.

Plus five in the first. Plus three in the second. Plus four in the third. Plus six in the fourth.

OKC wears you down like water on a stone. They don't need a knockout punch. They throw 1,000 jabs.

They come at you in waves. They play 11 guys. They throw so much on you that you overwhelm yourself.

When their bench comes in, they don't lose a step.

If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an off night, Chet Holmgren is there to carry the load.

If they need to overwhelm you with defense, they do so with aggression.

The numbers don't lie.

Eight of Oklahoma City's 13 made threes came from their bench. The Thunder's bench outscored the Lakers' bench 34-15.

That's not a gap; that's a canyon.

Holmgren – all 7-foot-1 of arms and angles and offensive ambition – finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

He was the Thunder's best player on a night when Gilgeous-Alexander looked mortal by his MVP standards: 18 points, seven turnovers, only three free throw attempts.

And the Lakers still couldn't stay within striking distance.

That's the thing about Oklahoma City, they're a chameleon. They're a team with a plethora of identities.

Whatever the Thunder need to morph into, they can. They will. They do.

The Lakers burst from the gate like men possessed, like they had something to prove, like the 41.7% shooting and 17 turnovers that would eventually doom them were some other team's problem.

LeBron James — ageless, relentless, almost absurd in his refusal to bow to biology — scored five of the first seven points, and for one shimmering, fragile moment, the purple and gold led 7-0.

The crowd murmured. The workers in the arena yawned. The Thunder blinked.

Hope, that most dangerous of drugs, coursed through the Lakers' veins.

But hope is a liar. Hope would have you believe that the third quarter won't be their grave.

Hope whispers that this time, this time, the collapse won't come.

Hope is wrong. Hope is always wrong.

By the end of the first quarter, the Thunder had shaken off the rust from their eight-day layoff and seized a 31-26 lead, James' 12 points be damned.

By halftime, Oklahoma City led 61-53, and James had 16 — a one-man army fighting a war his teammates couldn't seem to find the ammunition for.

The Lakers were hanging on by fingernails and duct tape, by prayer, by the sheer gravitational force of James' will.

Then came the third quarter. Then came the tomb.

If you want to understand the 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers, don't look at the final score — 108-90, a rout that felt closer than it was and further than it should have been.

Don't look at the 41.7% shooting or the 17 turnovers that bled 20 points.

Don't look at the bench scoring disparity, 34-15, a canyon where the Lakers' reserves should have been.

Look at the third quarter. Always look at the third quarter.

It has been the third quarter that has buried this team all season long, the 12-minute stretch where focus frays and execution evaporates, where leads dissolve and deficits become chasms.

The third quarter is where the Lakers' season goes to die, over and over, a recurring nightmare they cannot wake from.

And Tuesday night in Oklahoma City was no different.

It was worse.

The Lakers trimmed the deficit to four early in the third, 69-65, a tantalizing whisper of competitiveness.

Rui Hachimura had found his rhythm, knocking down triples. The defense was bending but not breaking. For a moment — one breath, one heartbeat — it felt like a game.

Then the Thunder did what the Thunder do––annihilate.

They don't respond; they erase.

Oklahoma City peeled off seven consecutive points. A Lu Dort three-pointer that cut through the air like a blade. A Cason Wallace steal and layup that turned a Lakers possession into Thunder points before the Lakers could even process what happened.

The lead stretched. The crowd roared. The Lakers' shoulders sagged.

And then, the dagger — the moment that turned a basketball game into a coronation for the defending champions.

With the final minute of the third quarter bleeding away, Ajay Mitchell — starting in place of the injured Jalen Williams, a backup playing like a star — drained a corner three. Marcus Smart fouled him on the way down.

The free throw dropped. Four-point play. Thunder up 84-72.

The quarter ended with the Lakers trailing by 12, and the game, for all practical purposes, was over.

"I don't think there was a turning point," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "I think it was a general theme throughout the night when we made game plan mistakes, they hurt us."

General theme. That's one way to put it. Recurring tragedy might be another.

Austin Reaves has returned to action, but appears premature.

He doesn't look like himself.

Then again, Reaves looks like a shadow of himself every playoff run.

The regular-season superhero who averaged 23.3 points becomes something smaller in the postseason spotlight – hunted on defense, hurried on offense, haunted by the realization that the whistles don't blow the same way in May.

Reaves' total on the night: eight points. Three-for-16 from the field. Zero-for-five from three. Five rebounds. Six assists.

"I got to my spots multiple times and just missed a couple easy shots," Reaves said. "Nobody cares about that now. I got to go out there and play better."

Redick, sitting at the podium later, offered the measured patience of a coach who knows he has no other choice: "He didn't play well, but he's going to bounce back. He's a great player."

But here's the question hovering over every possession, every missed rotation, every ill-advised three: Is he great enough to be the second option on a championship team? Or is he what Sam Presti's front office sees when they let talent walk – a nice story, a fan favorite, but not a foundation?

The Thunder don't have that problem.

Mitchell dropped 18 points and looked like he'd been running that offense for years, not days.

Isaiah Joe came off the bench and knocked down shots with the mechanical precision of a man who has taken that same corner three 10,000 times.

Jared McCain checked in and hit two threes like he was checking his watch.

The Lakers have LeBron James. The Thunder have a program.

But, James scored 27 points for Los Angeles. He scored 12 in the first quarter alone.

He was aggressive. He was physical.

He was, for long stretches, the only Laker who looked like he belonged on the same floor with the defending champions.

And it wasn't enough.

It wasn't nearly enough.

Father Time is undefeated, and it appears that the keeper of the sands of time has finally caught up to James.

Not in the box score – not yet – but in the margins.

It shows in the defensive rotations he can't quite make; in the loose balls he used to snatch from midair; in the third quarters when his legs get heavy and the young Thunder keep running.

"He's had the greatest career of any NBA player," Redick said. "You can argue all you want. I really don't care to postulate on who's the greatest of all time. But for him to answer the bell again? It's baffling in some ways."

Baffling. But not sustainable.

Long gone are the days of trading picks for talent. That model doesn't work in the modern NBA, where the apron tax strangles flexibility.

Oklahoma City is the blueprint. Sam Presti has amassed a collection of talent that is nothing short of miraculous – draft picks that hit, development that works, a culture that breeds buy-in from the 15th man to the franchise superstar.

The Lakers? They're still chasing ghosts.

Still suffering from a Sisyphus curse –– leaning on a 40-year-old to push them up a mountain that gets steeper every season.

Jarred Vanderbilt dislocated his pinky finger trying to block a shot. Full dislocation.

The pinky went one way. His hand went the other.

He screamed.

Audibly screamed.

Redick heard it from the sideline and went to check on him.

"I mean, he was audibly screaming," Redick said. "He knew he had done something."

That play – that freakish, unfortunate, perfectly symbolic play – happened on a two-handed alley-oop from Isaiah Hartenstein to Holmgren.

Vanderbilt went up to contest. His right pinky caught the edge of the rim on the way down. His hand kept moving. His finger didn't.

He didn't return. He might not return for the rest of the series.

The Lakers needed his length. They needed his athleticism. They needed his ability to muck things up, to cause havoc, to be the irritant that makes Shai think twice.

And now? Now they're down a body against a team that plays 10 deep and doesn't lose a step when the subs check in.

"We didn't have the attention to detail in Game 5 against Houston," Redick admitted. "We had it tonight."

Did they?

17 turnovers…18 turnovers if you count the bad shots that functioned as turnovers – the ill-advised threes, the rushed floaters, the possessions that ended before they ever really began.

Oklahoma City turned those mistakes into 20 points.

20 points that James couldn't get back. 20 points that Reaves couldn't erase. 20 points that felt like 40 in a building that feeds on error.

"They take advantage of every single mental mistake," Reaves said. "Once you make a couple in a row, they capitalize."

On every possession, every screen, every closeout, the Thunder are dialed in.

There is no wandering. There is no wondering.

Each player knows their role as well as their own name.

They are deep. Ten players scored. Four hit double figures.

The rotation goes 11 deep without a drop-off in energy, execution or intensity.

When Gilgeous-Alexander sits, nobody panics. When Holmgren needs a breather, nobody shrinks.

Oklahoma City is devoted to the details. The box-outs. The weak-side rotations. The extra pass. The early help. The late contest.

They do the small things with the same ferocity that other teams reserve for dunks and daggers.

"They're the defending champions," James said. "It's a tall task."

But here's the truth that everyone in the building felt but few wanted to say: This didn't feel like a tall task. This felt like a mismatch.

This felt like a team that has built something, rather than one that is still trying to borrow something.

The Lakers shot 41.7% from the field. They turned it over 17 times. They lost the bench battle by 19 points. They lost the third quarter – again – and with it, any hope of stealing Game 1 on the road.

Somehow, Los Angeles managed to hold SGA under 20 points. They had a sound plan.

The Lakers just didn't make shots.

But they didn't make shots for a reason.

The Thunder made them uncomfortable. The Thunder made them hurry. The Thunder made them think, not react; hesitate, not attack.

That's what devotion to the details looks like.

That's what the Lakers used to be.

That's what they may never be again.

The series shifts to Thursday night. Same building. Same hum. Same hungry crowd.

The Lakers will talk about adjustments. They'll talk about shooting better. They'll talk about taking care of the ball and winning a quarter – just one quarter – to change the momentum.

"They got down to four at one point," Redick said. "We hung around all night. The game never felt out of reach."

But it did.

It felt out of reach the moment Mitchell hit that corner three and got fouled by Smart in the final minute of the third quarter. Four-point play. Twelve-point lead. Game over. Season teetering.

Reaves will watch the film.

He'll see his misses. He'll see his mistakes. He'll promise to be better.

James will ice his knees, rest his bones and prepare to do it all over again at the ripe age of 41.

And the Thunder will show up – dialed in, deep, devoted to the details – and dare the Lakers to find an answer they don't have.

Oklahoma City, simply, is too good. They compel, no, force you to have your antennas up for 48 minutes.

For most teams, that's unsustainable. The Lakers had their antennas up for about 24.

The third quarter came. The third quarter conquered.

Same as it ever was.

The fourth quarter was a formality, a victory lap for a team that knew the outcome before the Lakers did.

The Paycom Center emptied slowly, the crowd still buzzing, still celebrating, still living in the afterglow of a performance that felt inevitable from the opening tip.

The Lakers filed toward their locker room, a procession of golden-clad ghosts moving through a building that had already forgotten them.

James walked slowly, his 27 points heavy on his shoulders, his 41 years heavy on his legs.

He gave everything, again, and it had not been enough, again. There aren't too many of these performances in that body.

Somewhere in the arena, a replay showed Holmgren's alley-oop, the play that broke Vanderbilt's finger and the Lakers' spirit in one cruel moment.

This is who the Lakers are. This is who the Thunder are.

The distance between them is not measured in points but in eras, in philosophies, in the fundamental understanding of what it takes to win basketball games in 2026.

The Thunder know. The Lakers are still learning. And the third quarter — that cruel, unforgiving third quarter — is teaching them the hardest lesson of all.