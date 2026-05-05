Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
Basketball · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: May 5, 2026

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

The excitement and unpredictability of the first round of the NBA Playoffs have come and gone, and with just eight teams remaining, the best of the best are left to battle it out in the second round. 

Monday’s matchups featured the Minnesota Timberwolves continuing their surprising playoff run by stealing a game off the San Antonio Spurs, as they look to reach the Western Conference Finals for the third straight year. 

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks kept up their momentum from their trouncing of the Atlanta Hawks to close that series against the Philadelphia 76ers, taking a 1-0 lead at home.

Today’s slate sees the Los Angeles Lakers, who were major underdogs in the first round, test their luck against the resounding title favorite Oklahoma City Thunder. 

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, just days after wrapping up their respective seven-game series, face off in a much anticipated Game 1. 

To come out a winner during this Game 7 doubleheader, here are tonight’s TST Best Bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +15.5 over Oklahoma City Thunder

Rundown: Regardless of how dominant the defending champion Thunder were this season, a 15.5 point spread in a second-round series is simply too steep. 

Despite being without Luka Doncic, the Lakers showed they have formulas to success in the first round against the Houston Rockets. 

With Austin Reaves back, LeBron James has another offensive ballhandler to lessen the burden on him to facilitate the entire offense, which is a tremendous boon to LA’s defense. 

JJ Redick’s squad has shown they have the personnel to guard in these playoffs, and if Deandre Ayton can give you the defensive intensity he did in Round 1 against the Thunder, then the Lakers should be able to avoid getting raced out of the arena on Tuesday.

The Lakers held the Rockets to under 100 points in four of six games in their series, while the Thunder will be without their second-best player in Jalen Williams. 

OKC’s year-long dominance has resulted in some particularly gaudy point spreads in these playoffs, but despite sweeping the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder only covered in two of four games. 

The Lakers are a much better team than the Suns, and after a close Game 1 to start this second-round series, expect this to be the last opportunity to bet against such a large point spread in these playoffs. 

Second Pick: Detroit Pistons -3.5 over Cleveland Cavaliers

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.
May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.

Rundown: If the Cavs showed us anything in their first round series against the Toronto Raptors, it’s that their elite offense does not travel. 

Cleveland was 0-3 on the road and 4-0 at home, with the home team winning each game in that series. 

The Raptors showed that you can bother the Cavs’ all-star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden with aggressive and rangy perimeter defenders, and the Pistons have that as well, particularly in Defensive Player of the Year finalist Ausar Thompson. 

Detroit is the top-ranked defensive team in these playoffs through the first round, and ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating through the regular season. 

Expect a slow night for Harden and Mitchell in Game 1, resulting in a Pistons win and cover. 

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 5 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

N/A

N/A

N/A

DET

DET

N/A

N/A

N/A

May 5 8:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAL

LAL

N/A

N/A

N/A

OKC

OKC

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 week ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 week ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 weeks ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA · 1 day ago
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA Playoff Series Prediction
NBA · 1 day ago
Cleveland vs. Detroit NBA Playoff Series Prediction
NBA Playoff Prediction: Who Will Win the Western Conference?
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Playoff Prediction: Who Will Win the Western Conference?
NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers vs. Knicks Betting Insights
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: 76ers vs. Knicks Betting Insights