Lamont Roach and William Zepeda are ready. Fight week made that clear

LAS VEGAS — By the time William Zepeda took his seat for Friday's weigh-in, the room had already told the story. What was a business-only affair the day before at the final press conference turned into a public spectacle, packed with fans, cameras and supporters filling in around the stage.

The presser the day before set the tone. Lamont Roach Jr. called the matchup a great opportunity to face one of the best in the division, pointing to Zepeda's long run as the number one contender across multiple sanctioning bodies as proof of what's actually at stake Saturday. Asked by host Beto Duran why this fight had the makings of a potential fight of the year, Roach didn't hesitate. He pointed to what he brings into the ring, a bundle of skills, heart like a lion and cojones like Godzilla, and said Zepeda carries the same. A hell of a clash, one both fighters can't wait to settle Saturday night.

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When Duran turned to Zepeda and asked him to look at the belt on display, Zepeda thanked everyone for being there, then admitted the sight of it still gives him goosebumps, knowing what's on the line and that the fight is heading to Mexico. Asked whether he ever expected to actually share a ring with Roach after the two had crossed paths on the same card before, Zepeda said this was the first time meeting him in person, but he remembered spotting Roach from a distance at a card in New York and thinking a fight between them could happen someday.

Before the room broke, each fighter got the last word. Zepeda acknowledged pressers are usually where the trash talk lives, but said Roach isn't that kind of fighter outside the ropes, even though he's plenty active inside them. Be prepared, he said, because there's a lot to talk about Saturday. Roach kept his close to home, thanking his team, PBC, Tom Brown and Sulaiman by name before turning serious. God works in the dark, he said, and he works all the time. He said he's put the work in, and he knows, faithfully, that the WBC title is coming home with him.

Zepeda sat in the second row on the right side of the stage the next day, his wife beside him, waiting his turn to step on the scale one final time. When asked how he felt, he said he felt far better than the day before, having finally gotten a real meal in and feeling more relaxed heading into fight night. When the moment arrived on stage, his answer was simpler: the time is finally here. In a quieter moment before he stepped up, someone from production leaned in and asked what song he'd be walking out to. El Gallo de Oro by Ana Gabriel, he said, without missing a beat. Both fighters made weight identically, coming in at 134.6 pounds apiece, setting up a fight with no excuses on the scale.

One structural wrinkle from Thursday's presser is worth flagging heading into Saturday. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced the card will feature open scoring, with scores revealed to both fighters and the crowd after the fourth and eighth rounds, calling it exactly what the sport needs in the way of transparency.

The stakes were underlined by who showed up to watch. Terence Crawford, one of the best fighters in the sport full stop, was standing at the side of the stage during the weigh-in. Not fighting on the card. Not promoting anything of his own. Just there, because a fight like Roach-Zepeda is one even boxing's elite want a firsthand look at.

Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda will finally meet in the ring on Saturday. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the first fight of the night at 2:05 p.m. but the main card won't hit TV until DAZN and TNT's broadcast begins at 5 p.m. This one has all the makings of a fight that will give boxing fans something to talk about for the rest of the upcoming work week.