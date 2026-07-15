Diego Pacheco returns home to defend his unbeaten record against Immanuwel Aleem as fight week opens in Carson

CARSON — Fight week has begun for Diego Pacheco, and the stakes feel higher than the matchup on paper suggests. The unbeaten super middleweight headlines a Matchroom Boxing card at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 18, defending his WBC Silver and WBO International titles against veteran Immanuwel Aleem in a fight meant to answer a simple question: is Pacheco still on track for a world title shot, or has he stalled out.

Pacheco enters at 25-0 with 18 knockouts, but his last outing raised questions. In December, he was dropped in the eighth round by Kevin Sadjo and relied on holding at times to weather the pressure, though he still pulled away on the scorecards for a clear unanimous decision. The knockdown was enough to prompt a change in his corner. Pacheco has since split from longtime trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. and signed a long-term extension with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, bringing in Hall of Fame coach Buddy McGirt for his first fight under the new partnership.

The stylistic shift is real. McGirt isn't a toughness coach, a fighter either has the chin or he doesn't. But he has built a career on distance management and positional discipline. The expectation is that he moves Pacheco away from the high-volume, pressure-forward style he learned under Benavidez. In its place, a more clinical, hit-and-move approach that keeps him out of the exchanges that got him hurt against Sadjo. If it works, the clinching disappears. If Pacheco reverts to clinching under pressure on July 18, it will suggest that the problem may have never been the corner.

Diego Pacheco and Immanuwel Aleem go face-to-face ahead of Saturday’s title fight in Carson. Matchroom Boxing Diego Pacheco and Immanuwel Aleem go face-to-face in a heated exchange ahead of Saturday's title fight in Carson.

There is more riding on this than one fight's optics. Pacheco has passed on ordered matchups against Christian Mbilli and Hamzah Sheeraz over the past year, both of whom have since carved out real positions in the 168-pound title picture he once looked destined to enter. His WBC Silver title keeps him in range of that picture too. Canelo Alvarez defends against Mbilli on September 12, and whoever wins, Pacheco's ranking puts him within reach of the winner.

Aleem, 32, brings a 22-4-3 record and a reputation for coming up just short against quality opposition, most recently a wide decision loss to interim titleholder Lester Martinez in March. He is not the kind of opponent expected to hand Pacheco his first loss, but he has the frame and experience to make it uncomfortable if Pacheco looks flat again. Carson has been kind to Pacheco before, including a knockout of Maciej Sulecki at the same venue in 2024, and a clean, decisive performance here would go a long way toward restoring momentum heading into a loaded second half of the year at 168 pounds.

Pacheco and Aleem pose for the media ahead of their Saturday night showdown at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Matchroom Boxing Pacheco and Aleem pose for the media ahead of their Saturday night showdown at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The co-main event lost some of its shine this week. Andy Cruz was set to face Albert Bell in an IBF lightweight eliminator, but Bell withdrew to accept a WBO title shot against Abdullah Mason on the fourth of July, leaving Cruz with late replacement Abraham Montoya. Cruz, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, is still looking to rebound from a disputed majority decision loss to Raymond Muratalla in January.

There is also a family stake to Saturday's card. Diego's younger brother, Federico Pacheco Jr., fights on the undercard against Nick Jones, continuing his own unbeaten run as a heavyweight prospect. Federico has built his career alongside his brother, the two of them training out of the same South Central Los Angeles roots and carrying the memory of their late brother Manuel, who passed away in 2024. Diego has spoken openly about fighting to make Manuel proud, and Federico's rise has become part of that same story. Having both brothers on the same card in Carson adds a layer to Saturday that goes beyond the scorecards.

Fight fans in Southern California should keep a closer eye on featherweight prospect Albert "Chop Chop" Gonzalez. The unbeaten 24 year old out of Riverside is 17-0 with 9 knockouts, signed to Top Rank, and has trained under Robert Garcia since he was 20. Garcia has been passionate about his ceiling, and Gonzalez fights like it, an aggressive, risk-for-reward pressure fighter who has finished four straight opponents including a first-round knockout of Brandon Chambers in March. His opponent, Aaron Alameda, is a former title challenger with 30 career wins and real championship-level experience, easily the toughest name Gonzalez has faced. How he handles a veteran who has been in with elite competition before will say a lot about where he actually stands in a crowded featherweight division.

The undercard rounds out with unbeaten middleweight Frank Espinoza and British heavyweight Leo Atang making his U.S. debut, both looking to build momentum in front of a Southern California crowd. Also worth watching is Los Angeles native Samuel Contreras, an undefeated lightweight fighting out of Palmdale who takes on Jorge Ayala Lopez in a six-round bout.

DAZN streams the card live worldwide, with the main card set to begin at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.