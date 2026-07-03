Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell put Ohio pride on the line Saturday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Abdullah Mason returns home this Saturday to defend his WBO lightweight world title against Toledo's Albert Bell, an all-Ohio showdown that headlines the inaugural card of TNT Sports and DAZN's new monthly series, The Fight, from Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center.

Both fighters made weight without issue Friday, with Mason tipping the scale at 135 pounds and Bell at 134.9. In the co-feature, Carrington weighed 124.9 pounds to Palacios' 125.5, both comfortably inside the featherweight limit.

Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) will enter the ring on Saturday night as the younger and heavier hitter, but Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) brings a longer unbeaten record and a chip on his shoulder that he made no effort to hide at Thursday's press conference. Bell stepped in as a late replacement after Mason's original opponent, former champion Joe Cordina, was pulled from the card following a visa denial tied to a pending legal matter in England.

Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell face off one final time before they clash on Saturday night in Clevelend, Ohio. Top Rank Abdullah Mason and Albert Bell face off one final time before their title fight on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

"It caught me by surprise," Bell said. "It was an ideal opponent for me. I wasn't really thinking about fighting Abdullah, especially not this soon. But everything made sense."

"I would've had the name I was supposed to have by now if it weren't for that, but what's delayed is not denied," Bell said. "We're here now, and that's all that matters."

Mason sounded unbothered by the late swap. The Cleveland native called himself the youngest world champion in boxing and said he plans to prove exactly why this weekend.

"It's boxing. You've got to be prepared for anything, and I'm prepared to come out on top," Mason said. "Boxing is offense, defense and IQ, and you've got to put it together and tailor it to the person you're stepping in the ring with."

There's a family layer to Saturday that goes beyond the main event. Mason's brothers, Ibrahim and Abdurrahman, both unbeaten in their young careers, fight in separate four-round bouts on the undercard, a moment Mason said the family has been building toward since their amateur days in Cleveland.

"This is something me and my brothers have been looking forward to doing since we were amateurs," Mason said. "Now it's not only for Cleveland, but it's on TNT, a national stage, a world stage with DAZN."

Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios face off Friday after making weight for Saturday’s WBC featherweight title fight in Cleveland. Top Rank Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios face off Friday after making weight for Saturday's WBC featherweight title fight in Cleveland.

In the co-feature, WBC featherweight champion Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) defends his title against Mexico's Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs), a fight Carrington described as a deliberate step up in competition after several opponents passed on the matchup.

"There were a lot of guys who didn't accept this fight, but Rene Palacios took it quickly, and I respect him for that," Carrington said. "His style is challenging, and I'm looking forward to it."

A Brownsville native who has been open about the adversity that shaped him, Carrington framed Saturday as business, not therapy.

"I've been through adversity all of my life," Carrington said. "So me going through all of that, I knew I was going to be able to conquer something small like this fight and become victorious."

Palacios, unbeaten in 19 fights with one draw, arrives with his own sense of urgency and a pointed message for fight night.

"I know July 4 is Independence Day here in the United States, and I respect that, but that night, Mexico will win," Palacios said.

Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios pose after Friday’s weigh-in ahead of their WBC featherweight title fight Saturday in Cleveland. Top Rank Bruce Carrington and Rene Palacios pose after Friday's weigh-in ahead of their WBC featherweight title fight Saturday in Cleveland.

Saturday's card also features Tiger Johnson and Scooter Davis in undercard action. Undercard bouts, including both Mason brothers, stream live on DAZN, Top Rank's YouTube channel and the Top Rank Classics FAST channel on Roku beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The main card, headlined by Mason-Bell and Carrington-Palacios, airs live on TNT, truTV and DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with a pre-fight studio show featuring Terence Crawford, Tim Bradley Jr. and Shawn Porter alongside host Adam Lefkoe.