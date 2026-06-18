Visa issues pull Canoy from Collazo's title defense, open door for Valdez

Oscar Collazo was supposed to spend this week answering questions about Joey Canoy’s come-forward style. Instead, he’s been fielding questions about an opponent who wasn’t on his radar two weeks ago.

The unified WBA and WBO minimumweight champion still defends his titles Saturday at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, but not against the man originally advertised. Canoy was unable to secure entry into the United States in time for fight week, with tightened visa processing and a late venue confirmation leaving too narrow a window to get him stateside. The WBO has since confirmed the title fight is off as planned, a decision that has frustrated fans in the Philippines who felt Canoy had built a legitimate case for this opportunity.

It’s the latest reminder that title fights in the lower weight classes can hinge on paperwork as much as punches.

For Collazo, the show goes on. Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions moved quickly, and Mexican prospect Neider Valdez Aguilar has stepped in as the late replacement, keeping the WBA, WBO and Ring magazine minimumweight titles on the line.

Valdez, 25, out of Monterrey, isn’t new to title pressure. He challenged Erick Rosa for a vacant 108-pound world title in December 2024, losing by unanimous decision, and enters Saturday at 15-3-3 with 12 knockouts, the kind of experience and vulnerability that makes Collazo a heavy favorite.

Canoy was the durable veteran Collazo welcomed for the action he’d bring. Valdez is a different puzzle, a fighter who’s been in with elite company but hasn’t solved that level yet, and now has to do it on a week and a half of preparation.

Collazo, who has unified the division’s titles and remains unbeaten as a pro, isn’t worried about the résumé value of the win, just about staying sharp and busy.

DAZN streams the card live Saturday, June 20. The story going in isn’t about styles or records. It’s about how fast a title fight can change shape, and how a champion has to be ready for whoever shows up, not just who was supposed to.