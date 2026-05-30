Bivol returns from surgery, dominates Eifert to retain unified light heavyweight titles

EKATERINBURG, Russia — Dmitry Bivol answered every question about his health and his ring rust in dominant fashion Saturday night, shutting out Michael Eifert over 12 rounds to retain his WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles at the UMMC Arena.

The scores were 120-107 across all three judges' cards. Bivol improves to 25-1 (12 KOs).

The night's narrative was never really about Eifert. It was about whether Bivol, who had not fought in 15 months following back surgery to repair a herniated disc, could return to the form that made him one of boxing's most technically refined champions. He could. He did.

Bivol wasted little time setting the tone, dropping Eifert with a left hook in the opening round. Rather than chase the finish, he pulled back, working the jab and banking rounds with the patience of a fighter who knew exactly how dominant he was. The body work came in the middle rounds as Bivol began targeting the ribs, steadily draining the challenger's energy and will. Eifert, to his credit, stayed upright, but he was rarely a threat. He never got comfortable, and he never found a way to close the distance on a man who simply does not make mistakes.

The homecoming added another layer to the evening. It was Bivol's first fight in Russia since 2021, and the crowd inside the UMMC Arena saw a fighter who has become a global star since he was last on home soil, with defining victories over Canelo Álvarez, Gilberto Zurdo Ramírez, and Artur Beterbiev now on his resume.

What's next remains an intriguing question for the 175-pound division. Bivol vacated his WBC belt following the Beterbiev rematch, and the WBO declined to put its title on the line Saturday due to the fight being held in Russia. With a Beterbiev trilogy, WBC champion David Benavidez, and WBO mandatory Callum Smith all in the conversation, Saturday's dominant performance only strengthens Bivol's position at the top of the division.

The rust is gone. The next question is who steps up.