The one fight left that can define Canelo's legacy

LOS ANGELES — Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has done just about everything there is to do in boxing. He became the first Mexican fighter to hold undisputed status in any weight class, unified every major belt at super middleweight, and built a resume that placed him among the best fighters of his generation. At 35 years old, coming off a loss to Terence Crawford and now set to face WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on September 12, Canelo is still fighting. But one fight continues to follow him, and it will keep following him for as long as he laces up the gloves.

David Benavidez has been calling for this matchup for years. And for years, it simply has not come together.

That becomes a harder reality to sit with now. On Cinco de Mayo weekend, Benavidez stopped Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in the sixth round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to become a unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion, adding to his WBC light heavyweight title and making him a three-division world champion. It was a dominant, clinical performance. Benavidez dropped Ramirez twice, became the first fighter to ever stop him, and did it all while moving up 25 pounds to a new division. Canelo was in attendance earlier in the night but left before the main event. It did not matter. Benavidez made his case to the crowd anyway.

The moment felt less like a callout and more like a statement of where boxing stands right now.

For over a decade, Cinco de Mayo weekend and Mexican Independence Day weekend belonged to Canelo. Those were his dates, his stages, his moments. That era is shifting. Benavidez is now the fighter commanding those spotlight weekends, and his performance against Zurdo only cemented that reality. At 27 years old, undefeated at 32-0 with 26 knockouts, he is entering his prime while Canelo is navigating the final chapters of a remarkable career.

That contrast is exactly what makes this fight so compelling, and why the timing of it matters more with each passing year.

Canelo can take the Mbilli fight. He can fight in Saudi Arabia and pursue another world title. None of that diminishes what he has built. But none of it resolves the one question that will continue to surface no matter what else happens. Benavidez's camp made their position clear months ago: they were not going to put their future on hold waiting for a fight that might never come. So they moved forward, took on all challengers, and built a legacy of their own.

The result is that Benavidez arrives at this moment as arguably the most avoided fight in boxing, not because of anything Canelo has said or done, but simply because the two sides have never been able to land in the same place at the same time. Whether that changes is a business question as much as it is a sporting one.

There is still time to make this fight mean something. Canelo at 35, with his physical gifts and ring intelligence, is still a threat to anyone at 168 or 175 pounds. But that version of Canelo has a shelf life, and so does the cultural weight a fight like this would carry. A matchup between the two most prominent Mexican fighters of this era, on one of boxing's biggest calendar dates, is the kind of event the sport rarely gets the chance to produce.

The fight is there to be made. The question now is simply whether both sides find a way to make it happen before time makes the conversation a footnote instead of a headline.