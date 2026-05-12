Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
BOXING · 12 minutes ago

The one fight left that can define Canelo's legacy

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has done just about everything there is to do in boxing. He became the first Mexican fighter to hold undisputed status in any weight class, unified every major belt at super middleweight, and built a resume that placed him among the best fighters of his generation. At 35 years old, coming off a loss to Terence Crawford and now set to face WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on September 12, Canelo is still fighting. But one fight continues to follow him, and it will keep following him for as long as he laces up the gloves.

David Benavidez has been calling for this matchup for years. And for years, it simply has not come together.

That becomes a harder reality to sit with now. On Cinco de Mayo weekend, Benavidez stopped Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in the sixth round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to become a unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion, adding to his WBC light heavyweight title and making him a three-division world champion. It was a dominant, clinical performance. Benavidez dropped Ramirez twice, became the first fighter to ever stop him, and did it all while moving up 25 pounds to a new division. Canelo was in attendance earlier in the night but left before the main event. It did not matter. Benavidez made his case to the crowd anyway.

The moment felt less like a callout and more like a statement of where boxing stands right now.

For over a decade, Cinco de Mayo weekend and Mexican Independence Day weekend belonged to Canelo. Those were his dates, his stages, his moments. That era is shifting. Benavidez is now the fighter commanding those spotlight weekends, and his performance against Zurdo only cemented that reality. At 27 years old, undefeated at 32-0 with 26 knockouts, he is entering his prime while Canelo is navigating the final chapters of a remarkable career.

That contrast is exactly what makes this fight so compelling, and why the timing of it matters more with each passing year.

Canelo can take the Mbilli fight. He can fight in Saudi Arabia and pursue another world title. None of that diminishes what he has built. But none of it resolves the one question that will continue to surface no matter what else happens. Benavidez's camp made their position clear months ago: they were not going to put their future on hold waiting for a fight that might never come. So they moved forward, took on all challengers, and built a legacy of their own.

The result is that Benavidez arrives at this moment as arguably the most avoided fight in boxing, not because of anything Canelo has said or done, but simply because the two sides have never been able to land in the same place at the same time. Whether that changes is a business question as much as it is a sporting one.

There is still time to make this fight mean something. Canelo at 35, with his physical gifts and ring intelligence, is still a threat to anyone at 168 or 175 pounds. But that version of Canelo has a shelf life, and so does the cultural weight a fight like this would carry. A matchup between the two most prominent Mexican fighters of this era, on one of boxing's biggest calendar dates, is the kind of event the sport rarely gets the chance to produce.

The fight is there to be made. The question now is simply whether both sides find a way to make it happen before time makes the conversation a footnote instead of a headline.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 12 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+9.5

+315

O 218.5

SAS

SAS

-9.5

-400

U 218.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 weeks ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 weeks ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

LeBron’s future in question after Lakers sweep as oddsmakers eye possible exit from Lois Angeles
NBA · 2 hours ago
LeBron’s future in question after Lakers sweep as oddsmakers eye possible exit from Lois Angeles
Exploring Timberwolves' Betting Odds and Series Potential
NBA · 18 hours ago
Exploring Timberwolves' Betting Odds and Series Potential
NBA Playoff Predictions: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Showdown!
NBA · 22 hours ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Showdown!
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA · 1 week ago
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
NBA · 1 week ago
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds