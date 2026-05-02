Naoya Inoue Outclasses Junto Nakatani by Unanimous Decision at Tokyo Dome

TOKYO, Japan — In front of 55,000 witnesses at the Tokyo Dome, Naoya “The Monster" Inoue did what he has always done. He imposed his will, broke down his opponent piece by piece, and reminded the world why he sits alone at the top of boxing’s pound-for-pound rankings. Inoue defeated Junto Nakatani by unanimous decision Saturday night, with judges scoring it 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113 to retain his undisputed super bantamweight championship.

It was a tactical masterpiece. Two elite fighters, both entering unbeaten at 32-0, spent the early rounds setting traps and measuring distance in a chess match worthy of the historic stage. Through the first six rounds, Inoue controlled the pace but Nakatani made him work for every inch, the younger man’s southpaw stance and physical advantages keeping the fight competitive. Through six rounds, the fight was close, with Inoue holding a narrow edge.

Then, round seven changed the fight’s complexion.

Inoue began to assert himself in ways that only he can. The body work came with more intent. The angles sharpened. What made it remarkable was the manner in which it unfolded – at times, Inoue appeared to be toying with his opponent. Nakatani is five years younger, three inches taller, and one of the finest fighters of his generation. And The Monster was toying with him. That is the level Inoue is operating at.

Nakatani refused to fold. Round nine saw him dig deep and push the pace, landing combinations in an effort to wrestle momentum back and keep the judges honest. The crowd of 55,000 roared with every exchange. This was not a one-sided affair – Nakatani was landing, pressing, competing. He simply could not solve the puzzle in front of him.

Round ten delivered the kind of sustained action that great fights are made of, both men stepping on the gas simultaneously. It was also the round that changed the complexion of the final stretch. An accidental headbutt opened a cut on Nakatani, disrupting his rhythm at a critical moment and allowing Inoue to seize control down the stretch.

But it was round eleven that brought the Tokyo Dome to its feet. Inoue turned it on in spectacular fashion, showing precisely why he is champion. He brought a combination of speed, power, timing and ring intelligence that no fighter at this weight has been able to consistently handle. The building was electric.

The twelfth and final round was a fitting end to a fight that deserved every bit of its billing. Both fighters traded in the center of the ring, neither willing to surrender a single second of the final three minutes. When the final bell rang, the outcome was never seriously in doubt. Inoue had controlled too much of the fight, done too much of the cleaner and more impactful work.

116-112. 116-112. 115-113. Unanimous decision. The Monster’s house, The Monster’s rules.

Nakatani, to his immense credit, can hold his head high. He came into the biggest fight of his life and competed. He pushed one of boxing’s greatest champions to twelve hard rounds, forced Inoue to earn every second of it, and proved once again why he will go down as a great champion in his own right. This performance will not define him negatively; it will remind the sport of just how good Inoue truly is.

In his post-fight ring interview, Inoue was measured about what comes next. He said he wants to rest first before deciding on his next move. After four fights in 2025 and a grueling twelve rounds Saturday night, that sounds about right. The division will wait. It always does.

The Monster remains unbeaten. The reign continues.