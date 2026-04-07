Wilder, Tszyu, Price all score wins, look towards bigger fights

Here’s a recap of some of the big fights that took place over the weekend:

Wilder gets past Chisora, wants AJ next

In a bruising battle, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder scored a split-decision victory over mainstay Derek Chisora at the O2 Arena in London. Both fighters had their moments, with Wilder knocking Chisora down twice despite possibly suffering a broken right hand.

After the fight, Wilder called out former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who was at ringside for the bout.

Wilder walked past Joshua on his way back to the dressing room after the fight, telling him, “Let’s do it."

Joshua is back training alongside Oleksandr Usyk and made his first public appearance in the U.K. since the crash he was involved in on Dec. 29, which killed two of his close friends.

Joshua and Wilder had been linked to fight over six years ago when they were both in their prime, but a deal was never done. They signed in December 2023, but those plans were scratched when Wilder lost to Joseph Parker.

Tszyu dominates Nurja as Spence fight looms

Former junior middleweight titleholder Tim Tszyu scored a one-sided decision against previously unbeaten Denis Nurja, who was taking a huge step up in class.

The fight, which took place at the WIN Entertainment Center in Australia, saw Tszyu dominate as expected in what was a stay-busy fight for his battle later this year with Errol Spence Jr. Spence, a former welterweight champion, hasn’t fought since taking a one-sided beating against Terence Crawford in a unification bout back in 2023.

The Tszyu-Spence fight is expected to take place in early June in Australia.

Price is right for a potential mega fight against Shields.

It wasn’t pretty, but welterweight champion Lauren Price stayed in line for a mega bout with Claressa Shields after scoring a unanimous decision victory against Stephanie Pineiro in Cardiff, Wales.

Price had to battle through a gruesomely cut gum, which bled for half the fight. But the victory keeps her in line for a bout with Shields, considered by many to be pound-for-pound the best female fighter in the world, at a catch weight of 160 pounds.