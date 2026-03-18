DAZN, Top Rank reportedly nearing multi-fight deal

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Top Rank Boxing is closing in on a multi-year deal with DAZN to air their upcoming fights. However, Ring Magazine also deleted a recent social media post about the deal, fueling speculation as to whether a deal is actually close to being done.

“The Ring has learned that Top Rank and DAZN have reached an agreement on a multiyear partnership that will be announced this week,” the deleted post said. “The deal will provide Top Rank with between eight and 10 dates per year and will pay license fees between $1 million and $1.25 million per event.”

DAZN issued a press alert on Monday night inviting media to RSVP if interested in attending a “DAZN special event” on Wednesday morning in New York “that will feature a major announcement.” No details on what it was about or even where specifically it would take place were offered, only that “more information will be announced soon.”