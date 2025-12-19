Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Odds, Kalshi Prediction Market, How to Watch & Fight Card

From global streaming reach to a stacked main card, Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua brings together a rare mix of spectacle and championship-level boxing. With multiple bouts, clear viewing details, sportsbook odds, and prediction market pricing, this guide covers everything fans need to know ahead of fight night in Miami.

Ding, ding!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua — Where to Watch

Event: Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day



Date: Friday, December 19



Venue: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Prelims: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT



– Streaming live on Tudum

Main Card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT



– Streaming live globally on Netflix, included with all plans

The eight-round professional heavyweight main event will be contested with three-minute rounds and 10-oz gloves. Netflix will carry the full broadcast worldwide at no additional cost to its subscriber base.

Broadcast Team

Netflix and MVP’s coverage will be anchored by Kate Scott, with desk analysis from Lennox Lewis, Laila Ali, and Andre Ward.



Mauro Ranallo will handle blow-by-blow duties at ringside alongside analyst David Haye and Crystina Poncher, with Sean Wheelock serving as rules and scoring expert. Sibley Scoles and Ariel Helwani will provide reporting throughout the night, while Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts will serve as the in-ring announcer.

Main Card Breakdown

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Info

Heavyweight Bout — 8 Rounds

Friday night’s headline attraction pairs Jake Paul, the rising cruiserweight turned heavyweight attraction, against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a sanctioned professional bout. Joshua officially weighed 243.4 pounds, while Paul checked in at 216.6 pounds, moving up from his customary cruiserweight range. The matchup marks Paul’s toughest test to date against an established elite heavyweight with a championship pedigree and Olympic gold.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds

Moneyline

Jake Paul: +700

+700 Anthony Joshua: -1200

Method of Victory

Jake Paul by Points or Decision: +1300

+1300 Jake Paul by KO/TKO: +1100

+1100 Anthony Joshua by Points or Decision: +450

+450 Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO: -360

-360 Draw: +2500

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: +310

+310 No: -460

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua — Kalshi Odds

Fight Result

Jake Paul



Chance: 14% ▼1



Yes: 14¢ | No: 87¢

Anthony Joshua



Chance: 86% ▲1



Yes: 87¢ | No: 14¢

Props · Method of Victory

Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ



Chance: 74% ▼5



Yes: 75¢ | No: 26¢

Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision



Chance: 16% ▼8



Yes: 17¢ | No: 84¢

Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ



Chance: 7% ▼6



Yes: 7¢ | No: 95¢

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision



Chance: 6% ▼5



Yes: 6¢ | No: 95¢

Draw



Chance: 4% ▼5



Yes: 4¢ | No: 98¢

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Fight Info

Unified Super Featherweight World Championship

The co-main event features Alycia Baumgardner defending her unified junior lightweight titles against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin. Baumgardner weighed 129.2 pounds, with Beaudoin coming in at 130 pounds. The matchup pits Baumgardner’s championship experience against Beaudoin’s steady rise, with undisputed implications on the line.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Odds

Moneyline

Alycia Baumgardner: -1200

Leila Beaudoin: +820

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Fight Info

6-Round Cruiserweight Bout (195 lbs)

Combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley meet in a six-round boxing bout, adding veteran star power to the card. Silva brings extensive boxing and MMA experience into the ring, while Woodley continues his pursuit of a breakthrough boxing moment after a decorated MMA career.

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Odds

Moneyline

Anderson Silva: -300

Tyron Woodley: +215

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes Fight Info

6-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Opening the main card is a clash between unbeaten prospect Jahmal Harvey and Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes. Both fighters made weight and enter looking to establish momentum on a globally streamed stage, rounding out a main card built on a mix of championship stakes, crossover appeal, and rising talent.

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes Odds

Fight Result