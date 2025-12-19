Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Odds, Kalshi Prediction Market, How to Watch & Fight Card
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
From global streaming reach to a stacked main card, Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua brings together a rare mix of spectacle and championship-level boxing. With multiple bouts, clear viewing details, sportsbook odds, and prediction market pricing, this guide covers everything fans need to know ahead of fight night in Miami.
Ding, ding!
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua — Where to Watch
Event: Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day
Date: Friday, December 19
Venue: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida
Prelims: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT
– Streaming live on Tudum
Main Card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
– Streaming live globally on Netflix, included with all plans
The eight-round professional heavyweight main event will be contested with three-minute rounds and 10-oz gloves. Netflix will carry the full broadcast worldwide at no additional cost to its subscriber base.
Broadcast Team
Netflix and MVP’s coverage will be anchored by Kate Scott, with desk analysis from Lennox Lewis, Laila Ali, and Andre Ward.
Mauro Ranallo will handle blow-by-blow duties at ringside alongside analyst David Haye and Crystina Poncher, with Sean Wheelock serving as rules and scoring expert. Sibley Scoles and Ariel Helwani will provide reporting throughout the night, while Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts will serve as the in-ring announcer.
Main Card Breakdown
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Info
Heavyweight Bout — 8 Rounds
Friday night’s headline attraction pairs Jake Paul, the rising cruiserweight turned heavyweight attraction, against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a sanctioned professional bout. Joshua officially weighed 243.4 pounds, while Paul checked in at 216.6 pounds, moving up from his customary cruiserweight range. The matchup marks Paul’s toughest test to date against an established elite heavyweight with a championship pedigree and Olympic gold.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds
Moneyline
- Jake Paul: +700
- Anthony Joshua: -1200
Method of Victory
- Jake Paul by Points or Decision: +1300
- Jake Paul by KO/TKO: +1100
- Anthony Joshua by Points or Decision: +450
- Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO: -360
- Draw: +2500
Will the Fight Go the Distance?
- Yes: +310
- No: -460
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua — Kalshi Odds
Fight Result
Jake Paul
Chance: 14% ▼1
Yes: 14¢ | No: 87¢
Anthony Joshua
Chance: 86% ▲1
Yes: 87¢ | No: 14¢
Props · Method of Victory
Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ
Chance: 74% ▼5
Yes: 75¢ | No: 26¢
Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision
Chance: 16% ▼8
Yes: 17¢ | No: 84¢
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ
Chance: 7% ▼6
Yes: 7¢ | No: 95¢
Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision
Chance: 6% ▼5
Yes: 6¢ | No: 95¢
Draw
Chance: 4% ▼5
Yes: 4¢ | No: 98¢
Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Fight Info
Unified Super Featherweight World Championship
The co-main event features Alycia Baumgardner defending her unified junior lightweight titles against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin. Baumgardner weighed 129.2 pounds, with Beaudoin coming in at 130 pounds. The matchup pits Baumgardner’s championship experience against Beaudoin’s steady rise, with undisputed implications on the line.
Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Odds
Moneyline
- Alycia Baumgardner: -1200
- Leila Beaudoin: +820
Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Fight Info
6-Round Cruiserweight Bout (195 lbs)
Combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley meet in a six-round boxing bout, adding veteran star power to the card. Silva brings extensive boxing and MMA experience into the ring, while Woodley continues his pursuit of a breakthrough boxing moment after a decorated MMA career.
Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Odds
Moneyline
- Anderson Silva: -300
- Tyron Woodley: +215
Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes Fight Info
6-Round Super Featherweight Bout
Opening the main card is a clash between unbeaten prospect Jahmal Harvey and Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes. Both fighters made weight and enter looking to establish momentum on a globally streamed stage, rounding out a main card built on a mix of championship stakes, crossover appeal, and rising talent.
Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes Odds
Fight Result
- Jahmal Harvey: -5000
- Kevin Cervantes: +1100