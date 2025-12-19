Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Main Card Betting Trends & Most Bet Props
Betting action for Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua has taken a clear shape across the BetMGM board, with ticket volume, handle distribution, and prop interest painting a sharp picture of how the public is approaching fight night. While Joshua enters as the sizable favorite, wagering behavior across the full card highlights a mix of longshot curiosity, method-of-victory angles, and selective confidence in the social media star-turned-boxer.
Let’s check in on BetMGM’s betting insights and most bet props.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua — Where to Watch
Event: Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day
Date: Friday, December 19
Venue: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida
Prelims: 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT
Streaming live on Tudum
Main Card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
Streaming live globally on Netflix, included with all plans
Main Event: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Despite being listed at +550, Jake Paul has attracted the overwhelming share of public interest, accounting for 93% of tickets and 83% of the handle. The volume suggests widespread small-stakes backing on the underdog, likely driven by price and intrigue rather than expectation.
On the other side, Anthony Joshua, priced at -1000, holds just 7% of tickets but 17% of the handle, signaling fewer wagers but comparatively larger bets backing the former unified heavyweight champion.
The most bet props for the main event reflect a wide range of outcomes:
- 1. Jake Paul by KO/TKO or DQ (+1200)
- 2. Anthony Joshua by Points or Technical Decision (+450)
- 3. Jake Paul by Points or Technical Decision (+1200)
- 4. Anthony Joshua by Unanimous Decision (+650)
- 5. Jake Paul by Split Decision (+2800)
The diversity across these props underscores a market split between Joshua’s experience and Paul’s growing track record in longer bouts.
Co-Main Event: Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin
Movement in the co-main has been decisive. Alycia Baumgardner has shifted from -1000 to -1400, while Leila Beaudoin moved from +550 to +650. Beaudoin holds 56% of tickets, but just 1% of the handle, while Baumgardner commands 99% of the money, a classic sharp-versus-public split.
Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley
This matchup shows near-even money distribution. Tyron Woodley has drawn 61% of tickets, while Anderson Silva holds 50% of the handle despite being priced at -300. Woodley’s line has moved from +175 to +225, reflecting public interest without corresponding handle pressure.
Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes
Heavy favorite Jahmal Harvey (-5000) has attracted 36% of tickets and 28% of the handle. In comparison, Kevin Cervantes (+1100) accounts for 64% of tickets and 72% of the handle, pointing to strong longshot interest despite the steep odds.