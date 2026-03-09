Sportsgrid Icon
BOXING · 2 hours ago

Jake Paul Teams with ESPN to Promote Women’s Boxing; April 5 Event

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

Most Valuable Promotions, co-founded by Jake Paul, announced a multi-year deal on Friday with ESPN to broadcast fights featuring women boxers promoted by MVP.

The deal will run through 2028, according to MVP, which is launching MVPW – “a new global platform for women’s boxing," the company said in a press release.

The first MVPW event, which is scheduled for April 5 and will feature a bout between Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper, will stream live on the ESPN app, according to MVP.

“Since inception MVP has strategically focused on creating an umbrella brand as the global home for women’s boxing, with the best fighters in the world, that engages existing boxing fans and attracts untapped fan demographics that embrace women’s sport, and today, we proudly enter a new era,” said Paul and his co-founder Nakisa Bidarian in a joint statement. “Over the past five years, we have invested heavily in female athletes, delivered historic and record-breaking events, and proven that these athletes belong on the biggest stages in the sport. Partnering with ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, to launch MVPW across its platforms is a historic milestone, and aligning with the world’s most iconic venue, Madison Square Garden, as we introduce the brand in the U.S. reinforces the scale and ambition behind what we are building.”

Speaking Of Women’s Boxing…

Undisputed women’s heavyweight champion Claressa Shields said she would be able to defeat WBA welterweight champion Rolly Romero in a real fight in the ring.

At 5-foot-10 with a 69-inch reach and walking around at 185 pounds, Shields said her size advantages over the 5-8, 147-pound Romero would lead to a victory. Critics of Shields’ claim point to a 2019 sparring clip in which Shields got floored by a fighter whom Romero scored a quick TKO against earlier in his career.

Did Canelo Say No To $150 Million?

WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez recently claimed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was offered $150 million to fight him, but that Alvarez turned it down flat.

“They wanted to pay Canelo $150 (million), but he didn’t want it,” Benavidez claimed in a video showing his high-volume power that generated over 500,000 views.

Benavidez said his promoters offered a $150 million flat payday for the fight, but Alavrez dismissed the offer, saying he’d need up to $200 million since Benavidez brings little to the table beyond size.

Benavidez will challenge Gilberto Ramirez for Ramirez’s WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles on May 2 in Las Vegas.

Nevin Barich is the Combat Sports Editor for The Sporting Tribune.

