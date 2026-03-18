Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez: 3 Reasons This $200M Mega-Fight is Will Happen

Jake Paul Would Hold a Massive Size and Strength Advantage
Making the Leap to the 200-Pound Cruiserweight Limit
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The fight would likely be contested at 200 pounds, a weight class Canelo Alvarez has never competed in during his legendary career.
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Jake Paul plans to return at Cruiserweight, moving down from Heavyweight to maximize his natural frame and power.
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Canelo has never fought above 175 pounds, meaning Paul would enter the ring with a significant physical edge in mass and reach.
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While the Mexican legend would remain a heavy betting favorite, Paul’s path to victory relies on utilizing every possible physical advantage against a superior technician.