WBA orders Gervonta Davis vs. Floyd Schofield mandatory bout

The wait is officially over for Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield.

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee formally ordered the mandatory lightweight title bout between champion Gervonta Davis and No. 1 contender Floyd Schofield on Saturday, May 23, giving both camps a 30-day negotiation window that expires June 22. If a deal is not reached by then, the fight will go to purse bids.

The order comes after months of mounting frustration from the Schofield camp. Schofield's father and trainer, Floyd Schofield Sr., had filed a petition with the WBA seeking either a mandated fight with Davis or the opportunity to compete for the vacant title, noting that his son had been the organization's top-ranked contender for nearly a year without receiving a shot.

Davis' last appearance came on March 1, 2025, when he retained the WBA lightweight title via majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. Under WBA Championship Rule C.10, champions outside of heavyweight are required to defend their titles every nine months, making the mandatory defense significantly overdue.

Davis, 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts, has held champion-in-recess status with the WBA since early 2026 amid ongoing legal troubles and an extended absence from the ring. Schofield, 23, is unbeaten at 19-0 with 13 stoppages and is coming off a first-round TKO of former super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer last June.

Both sides now have until June 22 to make the fight happen. The clock is running.