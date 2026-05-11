Mosley Jr. delivers career-best performance, stops Bohachuk in six at Zuffa Boxing 6

LAS VEGAS — Shane Mosley Jr. made a statement on Sunday night, stopping hard-hitting contender Serhii Bohachuk by TKO in the sixth round to headline Zuffa Boxing 6 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Mosley Jr. (23-5, 13 KOs) entered the fight as the underdog against the pressure-fighting Bohachuk (27-4, 24 KOs), who came in with a reputation for breaking opponents down over the course of a fight. But the 35-year-old son of Hall of Famer Shane "Sugar" Mosley had other plans. Working behind a sharp jab and patient counter-punching, Mosley Jr. gradually took control as the rounds progressed, landing cleaner shots while Bohachuk's punch output began to slow.

The decisive moment came in Round 6. Mosley Jr. dropped Bohachuk with a hard right hand, then swarmed him along the ropes with a sustained combination that gave the referee no choice but to wave it off at 2:38 of the round.

His grandfather Jack and his famous father were both ringside to witness the victory, one that signals Mosley Jr. has arrived as a legitimate force in the middleweight division.

The win carried extra meaning given what Bohachuk had said heading into the fight. In a pre-fight video interview posted to Instagram, the Ukrainian made his case bluntly: Mosley had a good life, a famous father, and because of that, he was not hungry. "He doesn't know what is a hard life," Bohachuk said. "He doesn't have a life like me. I am hungry. I need it."

Mosley Jr. heard every word. After the final bell never rang, he addressed it directly in his post-fight interview. "He said I wasn't hungry. I showed him. I told him I was going to show him," he said. He also reflected on what the sport means to him beyond his last name. "I wanted to do this sport for me." Then he made his next move clear, calling out unbeaten Irish contender Callum Walsh and declaring, "I just can't wait to be king."

The performance was the highlight of a Zuffa Boxing 6 card that Zuffa promoter Dana White described as one of the best the promotion has put on since launching earlier this year. "At the end of 2026, judge us by our body of work," White said. "Look at what we've done in four months. Tonight was a great card, and it's only going to get better."

With the TKO victory, Mosley Jr. now holds 13 wins by knockout and has firmly planted his flag in the Zuffa Boxing middleweight picture. A matchup with Walsh would be a compelling next step for a fighter who spent years building toward a night like this one.