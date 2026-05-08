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BOXING · 1 hour ago

Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 finds a new home as Floyd stays busy

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS — The Sphere is out. The Eagles moved in, the date is in flux, and the most anticipated boxing rematch in over a decade is scrambling to find solid ground, but it is still happening. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are pushing forward with their September rematch, just without the $2.3 billion immersive backdrop that was supposed to make it unlike anything boxing had ever seen.

Sphere Las Vegas announced new dates for the Eagles' ongoing residency this week, including September 18 and 19, the exact window Manny Pacquiao Promotions had built the entire rematch pitch around. With the venue locked in for the band, the fight was effectively locked out. An official familiar with the situation told BoxingScene that the venue change was inevitable regardless, pointing to a fundamental flaw in the Sphere plan: the arena has no direct casino connection, which is critical for the high-roller ticket packages that define fight week economics in Las Vegas. "It's one million percent not happening there," the official said, warning fans to avoid any ticket brokers still advertising Sphere seats.

The fight is now targeting T-Mobile Arena or MGM Grand Garden Arena, both MGM-affiliated properties that have hosted some of the biggest nights in boxing history. Netflix remains committed to broadcasting the rematch globally at no additional cost to subscribers, following the same model the streamer used for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson event in 2024.

The road here has been rocky. Mayweather publicly called the event an exhibition earlier this spring, while Pacquiao's camp insisted it was a sanctioned professional bout. Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur alleged breach of contract and issued clarification deadlines. By mid-April both sides confirmed the fight would proceed as a professional contest. 

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported Friday that Jas Mathur confirmed Mayweather and Pacquiao have agreed to terms on an amended deal for a professional fight on Netflix, now targeting Friday, September 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, a September 26 date at MGM Grand Garden Arena is also being considered as a potential alternative depending on venue scheduling, following David Benavidez’s expected September 19 slot at T-Mobile. The catchweight is projected to land in the 152-to-153-pound range.

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, never one to soften an opinion, described the situation to Fight Hype as a "mess" and questioned Netflix's early involvement before contracts were finalized. The network has reportedly pivoted to slotting in a Conor Benn-Ryan Garcia fight for September 12 as a contingency, but with Coppinger's reporting now confirming terms are agreed upon, the rematch appears to have survived its most chaotic stretch.

For context: Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their first meeting on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in what became the most lucrative prizefight in history. Pacquiao, now 47, returned from retirement last July and fought Mario Barrios to a 12-round majority draw for the WBC welterweight title. Mayweather, 49, retired with a perfect 50-0 record and has spent the years since fighting exhibition bouts across the globe.

While the Pacquiao rematch gets sorted, Mayweather isn't sitting still. On Saturday, June 27, he is scheduled to headline Battle of the Legends: Mayweather vs. Zambidis, a full-contact exhibition against Greek kickboxing legend Iron Mike Zambidis at the Telekom Center in Athens, Greece, part of the OAKA Olympic Complex. The event is presented by Frontrow Fight Series, Mayweather Promotions, and Zambidis Club.

"This is an opportunity for me to sharpen my skills for what's to come this year," Mayweather said in the official announcement. "I've never fought in Greece before, but I look forward to experiencing their beautiful country and meeting their people. Mike Zambidis has achieved a lot in his sport, but I've stayed sharp and I'm ready for anything thrown my way."

Pay-per-view details for the Athens exhibition have not yet been announced. Whether it is June 27 in Greece or September in Las Vegas, Mayweather's calendar is filling up fast, and the sport's attention is following him wherever he goes.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 8 9:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SAS

SAS

-5.5

-220

O 216.5

MIN

MIN

+5.5

+184

U 216.5

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