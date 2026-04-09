Mayweather’s promoter refuses to comment on Pacquiao rematch

LAS VEGAS – CSI Sports, the promoter of Floyd Mayweather, refused to comment when asked about the terms of the agreed-upon second fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

More questions than answers remain in the saga. After Mayweather told media at an autograph signing at Caesar’s Palace in March that his rematch against Pacquiao — scheduled for Sept. 19 at The Sphere — is going to be an exhibition and the venue is still to be determined, Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur fired back with contradicting information.

Mathur told ESPN that there were a total of three contracts signed between Mayweather and Pacquiao to fight in a sanctioned professional bout — which would be Mayweather’s first since 2017. It is worth noting that CSI Sports also dubbed the fight as professional in its press release from Feb. 26.

Mathur also accused Mayweather, 49, of breaching those contracts several times with what he said about the highly anticipated Netflix event, and claimed that the undefeated boxing legend had already taken out an advance on his fight purse.

Mayweather hasn’t competed professionally since defeating Conor McGregor via 10th-round stoppage nine years ago. Pacquiao, 46, has had eight pro bouts since famously losing to Mayweather in 2015 — the most recent on July 19, 2025, against Mario Barrios for the WBC Welterweight title, which ended in a draw.

Mathur added that Pacquiao is determined to keep his second rendezvous with Mayweather professional, as originally planned, as he is looking to avenge his loss from a little over a decade ago.

Mayweather and his side have reportedly been insisting on changing the fight to an exhibition, per Mathur.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO) has spent the last eight years competing in exhibitions. During the same meet-and-greet at Caesar’s, he reaffirmed his intentions of fighting Mike Tyson and Greek kickboxing icon Mike Zambidis in the coming months. Mathur said that both of those would also be a direct breach of the contract to rematch Pacquiao.

Mayweather and Pacquiao went the distance in their first meeting before Mayweather secured the unanimous decision victory.

When asked about locking gloves with his long-time rival again, Mayweather told TST: “It’s going to be really interesting. (Pacquiao) is still competing in actual fights, I’m just competing in exhibitions. This will not be an actual fight, but I work out every day, and I’m in good shape.

“I’m happy to be getting back in there and sharing a ring with him. We just want to put on a show for the fans all around the world.”