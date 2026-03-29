Mayweather excited for Pacquiao rematch, teases McGregor exhibition bout

LAS VEGAS — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. made it abundantly clear that he is no longer interested in fighting professionally.

However, there are still only a few things that will bring a smile to Mayweather’s face quicker than talking about the sport and competing in the ring.

Mayweather, 49, paused his meet and greet with fans — who flocked in masses for the 50th anniversary event of luxury fashion brand MCM at the Caesars Palace’s Forum Shops on Saturday — to speak with the media about his bread and butter.

After stepping away from the professional game with a perfect 50-0 (27 KO) in 2017, Mayweather has been a prominent figure in the exhibition world of boxing — a sphere that exploded into popularity over the last decade.

Before going any further, Mayweather wanted to remind everyone how the trend came to life. “Remember, this all started when I put the fight together with me and Conor McGregor,” he said.

“After that, I continued doing different exhibitions and that’s when you started to see different people from all walks of life crossing over and getting involved with boxing. The sport is growing and I’m happy for all fighters and everybody that’s getting involved with it.”

With his flawless professional resume safe and his legacy as one of the greatest of all time to ever set foot in the squared circle set in stone, Mayweather doesn’t seem to be thinking about hanging up his gloves for good anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, his busy schedule couldn’t be any more on the contrary. Mayweather already has three exhibition bouts scheduled in the next six months and he did not shy away from eyeing up another.

“I think me and (McGregor) will probably lock gloves sometime this year,” he added. “We had a fight before. This would be an exhibition. But yes, we will do it again.”

However, before Mayweather can get to a rematch with the Irish UFC trailblazer, he has other business to attend to in the near future.

In September of last year, it was announced that Mayweather would face the great “Iron” Mike Tyson in an exhibition sometime this spring. On June 27, he is set to compete against Greek kickboxing icon Mike Zambidis in Athens.

Last month, both of the above were overshadowed by Netflix’s news release which reported a commitment from Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, 46, to rematch on Sept. 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Mayweather provided some clarifications to the reports — including that the bout will be an exhibition, despite claims that he would be making a professional return for the first time since Aug. 26, 2017, when he defeated McGregor via TKO in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Let’s not forget about the (Tyson and Zambidis) exhibitions,” Mayweather said. “Me and (Pacquiao) competing will not be an actual fight either. We don’t know the exact location yet, but I’m happy to be getting back in there and sharing a ring with him. We just want to put on a show for the fans all around the world.”

Mayweather famously beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision on May 2, 2015 — his 48th professional victory. Almost 11 years removed from that blockbuster affair, Mayweather seems just as excited about the opportunity to test himself against his long-time foe again.

“It’s going to be really interesting,” he said. “(Pacquiao) is still competing in actual fights. I’m just competing in exhibitions. But I work out every day and I’m in good shape.”

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KO) has fought eight times since losing to Mayweather. He won five of those bouts and lost two. Last time out, Pacquiao returned after a four-year hiatus to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19, 2025. The result was a draw.

Although an official date is yet to be confirmed, Mayweather is also optimistic that his exhibition against Tyson will get the go-ahead soon.

Before getting back to interacting with his eagerly waiting fans, Mayweather also took a moment to address the recent news of the NBA’s Board of Governors approving the exploration of expansions into Las Vegas and Seattle.

Mayweather is a known basketball fan who has deep-rooted affiliations with the city. His last 15 pro fights were in Las Vegas.

“First, we have to make sure that we actually get a team here,” he said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but hopefully it’s something positive. Any sports team coming into a city like Vegas — you know, the bright lights, entertainment — whether it’s the NBA, WNBA, baseball, football, hockey, it is all great for the city.”