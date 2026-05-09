RED OWL BOXING ANNOUNCES 10-BOUT FIGHT CARD MAY 29, LIVE ON DAZN

Red Owl Boxing today announced its next live event, a stacked 10-bout fight card headlined by a super featherweight (130 pounds) showdown between undefeated, reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Champion Deonte “Lay ‘Em Down” Brown (17-0, 11 KO’s) and hard-hitting knockout artist Yohan “La Fiera” Vasquez (26-6, 21 KO’s), at Archer Music Hall in Allentown, Pa. on Saturday, May 29.

Tickets for “Red Owl Boxing: Boxfest XVIII” are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and Archer Music Hall’s box office.

The five-fight preliminary bout card will stream live on Red Owl Boxing’s YouTube channel, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on May 29, and be immediately followed by a live stream of the five-bout main card on DAZN, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“We are looking forward to returning to Allentown and bringing a tremendous fight card headlined by one of Red Owl Boxing’s top up-and-coming champions, Deonte Brown, who has a very challenging task in front of him in Yohan Vasquez,” said Red Owl Boxing CEO Greg Bloom.

The 30-year-old Brown, a southpaw, will need to work his sharpshooter jab that he couples with dangerous knockout power and slick head movement, in order to successfully defend his WBA title and perfect professional record.

In his last effort on October 10, 2025, Brown, who is trained by former heavyweight contender Dominick Guinn, used his jab and superior footwork to pick apart and defeat Grimardi Machuca via unanimous decision.

Brown, indeed, will face his biggest step up in competition to date in the 32-year-old Vasquez, an orthodox fighter who hails from Santiago do los Caballeros, Dominican Republic by way of the Bronx, N.Y., and who brings to the ring a knockout rate of over 80 percent.

Announced today as the co-main event for the card was an eight-round middleweight (160 pounds) contest between Nikoloz Sekniashvili (10-2, 7 KO’s) and Ivan Dancha (6-1, 3 KO’s).

Born in the Republic of Georgia, Sekniashvili, who fights out of Orlando, Fla., will look for his third consecutive victory in what will be his first squared circle appearance since December 15, 2024, when he outpointed Omir Rodriguez on all three judges’ scorecards in a six-round affair.

Dancha is a Ukrainian born resident of Pittsburgh, Pa. seeking his fourth straight win.

During his amateur career, Dancha earned a gold medal at the 2015 Ukrainian national boxing championship tournament event.

Also in action will be a pair of undefeated Allentown prospects, welterweight (147 pounds) prospect Ruben Rodriguez (6-0, 6 KO’s) and super welterweight (154 pounds) Gustavo Morales (4-0, 3 KO’s).

Rodriguez will face Corey Grant (0-2-2) of Mesa, Ariz. and Morales will battle Travis Floyd (4-19-2, 1 KO) of Douglasville, Ga.

Doors at Archer Music Hall will open at 4:30 p.m. local time on May 29.

**Fight card subject to change**

COMPLETE “RED OWL BOXING: BOXFEST XVIII” FIGHT CARD:

Main Card:

WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight Championship 10-Round Main Event:

Deonte Brown (17-0, 11 KO’s) vs. Yohan Vasquez (26-6, 21 KO’s)

Middleweight 8-Round Co-Main Event:

Nikoloz Sekhiashvili (10-2, 7 KO’s) vs. Ivan Dancha (6-1, 3 KO’s)

Featherweight 6-Round Bout:

Emmanuel Carrillo, Jr. (5-0, 3 KO’s) vs. Ezeqe-el Zayid (5-0, 3 KO’s)

Super Lightweight 6-Round Bout:

Angel Perez (10-0, 8 KO’s) vs. Jose Gabriel Rodriguez (3-2-1, 2 KO’s)

Featherweight 6-Round Bout:

Shakilya Ellis (1-0) vs. TBA

Preliminary Bout Card:

Super Bantamweight 6-Round Bout:

David Garcia (6-0, 5 KO’s) vs. Josue Jesus Morales (37-19-5, 15 KO’s)

Heavyweight 4-Round Bout:

Rishon Sims (0-0) vs. Giovanni Payne (1-0)

Welterweight 4-Round Bout:

Ruben Rodriguez (6-0, 6 KO’s) vs. Corey Grant (0-2-2)

Super Welterweight 4-Round Bout:

Cahir Gormley (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Jamar Leach (1-2)

Super Welterweight 4-Round Bout:

Gustavo Morales (4-0, 3 KO’s) vs. Travis Floyd (4-19-2, 1 KO)

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ABOUT RED OWL BOXING:

Red Owl Boxing is a North America-based media and live event promotional company that is dedicated to providing the next generation of boxing champions with a platform and pathway to achieve greatness in the ring.

Founded in 2021 by Canadian entrepreneur and longtime boxing enthusiast Gabriel Fanous, the company takes a holistic view of delivering world-class events by operating its own arena venues – one in Houston and the other in Brampton, Canada – dedicated solely to producing live events that offer best-in-class fan experiences, on a regular basis.

ABOUT ARCHER MUSIC HALL

Archer Music Hall is a state-of-the-art live entertainment venue located in downtown Allentown’s Downtown West neighborhood. The venue features a 1,600-capacity main hall and The Arrow, a 500-capacity club-within-a-club designed for more intimate performances. Together, the spaces host a wide range of concerts, comedy, and live events, offering a dynamic setting for both emerging artists and established acts.

Media Contact:

Mike Afromowitz

Fajador Media Group, LLC

Phone: 917-566-8754

Email: MikeA@FajadorMedia.com