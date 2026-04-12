Fury returns from layoff to dominate Makhmudov, calls out Joshua next

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returned from a 16-month layoff to score a unanimous decision victory over fringe Russian contender Arslanbek Makhmudov before around 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

Fury, who showed some ring rust at the start but gradually took over as the fight went on, won by scores of 120-108 twice and 119-109.

It was a return to winning ways for Fury following back-to-back points losses in world title fights to Oleksandr Usyk in his previous two appearances. But rather than call out Usyk for a third title fight, Fury instead turned his attention to Anthony Joshua, who was in attendance on Saturday.

“Next I want to give you the fight you have all been waiting for. I want you, Anthony Joshua," Fury said after the fight. “Let’s give the fight fans what they want, a Battle of Britain. I, the Gypsy King, challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me next. Do you accept the challenge? Do not run from me this time, let’s dance."

Joshua, who is currently training with Usyk, was also called out recently by former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder following Wilder’s split-decision win over Derek Chisora. Many boxing officials have said that Joshua may want a warm-up fight this summer before facing Fury, and that a fight with Wilder could fit the bill. But that would mean a potential bout with Fury would push a potential fight between the two to late 2026.

In the co-feature, Conor Benn marked his first fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner with a unanimous points win over former junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis.

All three judges scored the bout 98-92 in favor of Benn, who fought at a catchweight of 150 pounds on Saturday but said after the fight that he wanted to go back down to 147 to face Ryan Garcia for Garcia’s WBC welterweight title.

If a fight with Garcia doesn’t materialize, another potential bout for Benn could be against junior welterweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who was unimpressed with Benn’s performance on Saturday.

“If he (Benn) makes it 12 rounds with me I’ll be disappointed in myself," said Stevenson in a post on X.

Although Benn’s deal with Zuffa was for one fight only, at $15 million, the fighter has confirmed that Zuffa was in the driver’s seat to promote him going forward.