Mayweather accused of Pacquiao contract breach

LAS VEGAS — Floyd Mayweather has been accused of breaching his contract to fight Manny Pacquiao with his comments during a meet-and-greet at Caesar’s Palace’s MCM store on Saturday.

As announced by Netflix in February, Mayweather is scheduled to rematch Pacquiao at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 19. The bout was dubbed as Mayweather’s return to professional boxing after a nine-year hiatus.

However, last weekend — while speaking to the media — Mayweather said that his fight against his long-time foe will in fact be an exhibition and that the venue remains unknown.

On Wednesday, Jas Mathur, the CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, offered his response to ESPN — claiming that what Mayweather said about the fight directly breached several officially signed agreements between the sides.

“Mayweather has been in a breach since the day he went out and said what he said on Saturday, and he’s officially in a breach as of yesterday,” Mathur said. “As of right now, the fight is still on. There is no termination of any sort, and (Mayweather) has signed for a professional fight.”

Mathur also told ESPN that Team Mayweather has been insisting on changing the fight from a sanctioned professional bout to an exhibition, which is one of several breaches of the contract.

Mayweather, 49, hasn’t fought professionally since defeating Conor McGregor via 10th-round stoppage in 2017 — improving to 50-0 (27-0 KO). Pacquiao, 46, has had eight pro bouts since losing to Mayweather in 2015. The last one was on July 19, 2025, against Mario Barrios for the WBC Welterweight title.

Mathur said that Pacquiao is determined to keep the fight professional, as originally planned, as he aims to avenge his loss from a little over a decade ago.

As far as the venue, Mathur added that Mayweather was aware of a recent site visit to The Sphere that included around 40 representatives from Team Pacquiao, Team Mayweather, Netflix, and producers, but chose to withhold that information. He revealed that Mayweather has already taken out an advance on his fight purse, too.

“Mayweather signed three different agreements on three different dates with two different parties,” Mathur said. “All this is related to his return to professional boxing. He received money for all three agreements when he signed them.

“No one in these last three months has brought up anything related to the venue or related to the fight not being a professional fight. His team has all the contracts and we have the DocuSign proofs, as well as wet signatures with his device ID and IP address.”

Mayweather has spent the last eight years fighting in exhibitions. On Saturday, he reaffirmed his intentions to fight Mike Tyson sometime this spring and Greek kickboxing icon Mike Zambidis in Athens in June. Per Mathur, the latter is also a breach of his contract to rematch Pacquiao.

Mathur added that there is a cure period where Mayweather can rectify the violation of the contract after receiving written notice of the breach.

When asked about competing against Pacquiao again on Saturday, Mayweather said: “It’s going to be really interesting. Pacquiao is still competing in actual fights, I’m just competing in exhibitions. This will not be an actual fight, but I work out every day and I’m in good shape.

“I’m happy to be getting back in there and sharing a ring with him. We just want to put on a show for the fans all around the world.”