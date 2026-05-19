Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
BOXING · 2 hours ago

Ryan Garcia, Conor Benn targeting Sept. 12 showdown in Las Vegas

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS — Ryan Garcia is targeting a Sept. 12 WBC welterweight title defense against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia named Benn directly during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," revealing a personal edge to the rivalry. Garcia told host Jimmy Fallon that Benn confronted him at an awards show while he was with his wife, adding fuel to what is already one of boxing’s most anticipated welterweight matchups. Fight posters featuring both men began to circulate across social media shortly after the interview.

Garcia, 25-2 (20 KOs), won the WBC belt in February with a unanimous decision over Mario Barrios. Benn, 25-1, enters as the WBC’s No. 1 ranked welterweight and called out Garcia immediately after his April decision win over Regis Prograis in London.

The proposed date puts the fight on a collision course with Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also set for Sept. 12. Netflix is reportedly in discussion as the broadcast home for Garcia-Benn, setting up a direct competition with the Canelo event the same night.

Benn’s manager Keith Connolly confirmed negotiations are active but not finalized. "We’re in the middle of negotiating, along with some other big fights," Connolly told Boxing News. "I could see it happening, I could see it falling apart, but we’re targeting that fight right now."

A formal joint announcement from Golden Boy Promotions and Zuffa Boxing has not been issued as of publication.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Phillies -120, U 10
CIN

CIN

4

PHI

PHI

5

Final
Guardians +124, O 8
CLE

CLE

8

DET

DET

2

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 weeks ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 weeks ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 NL Cy Young Race: Ohtani, Skenes, and Sanchez Lead
MLB · 16 hours ago
2026 NL Cy Young Race: Ohtani, Skenes, and Sanchez Lead
Prediction Market Bets: Who Will Lead the League in WAR?
MLB · 1 day ago
Prediction Market Bets: Who Will Lead the League in WAR?
Prediction Markets: Who Leads to Hit 50 Home Runs This Season?
MLB · 1 day ago
Prediction Markets: Who Leads to Hit 50 Home Runs This Season?
Predictions: Which Team Will Have the Longest Losing Streak?
MLB · 1 day ago
Predictions: Which Team Will Have the Longest Losing Streak?
Prediction Market Bets: When Does Tarik Skubal Play Next?
MLB · 1 day ago
Prediction Market Bets: When Does Tarik Skubal Play Next?