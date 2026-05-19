Ryan Garcia, Conor Benn targeting Sept. 12 showdown in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Ryan Garcia is targeting a Sept. 12 WBC welterweight title defense against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia named Benn directly during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," revealing a personal edge to the rivalry. Garcia told host Jimmy Fallon that Benn confronted him at an awards show while he was with his wife, adding fuel to what is already one of boxing’s most anticipated welterweight matchups. Fight posters featuring both men began to circulate across social media shortly after the interview.

Garcia, 25-2 (20 KOs), won the WBC belt in February with a unanimous decision over Mario Barrios. Benn, 25-1, enters as the WBC’s No. 1 ranked welterweight and called out Garcia immediately after his April decision win over Regis Prograis in London.

The proposed date puts the fight on a collision course with Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also set for Sept. 12. Netflix is reportedly in discussion as the broadcast home for Garcia-Benn, setting up a direct competition with the Canelo event the same night.

Benn’s manager Keith Connolly confirmed negotiations are active but not finalized. "We’re in the middle of negotiating, along with some other big fights," Connolly told Boxing News. "I could see it happening, I could see it falling apart, but we’re targeting that fight right now."

A formal joint announcement from Golden Boy Promotions and Zuffa Boxing has not been issued as of publication.