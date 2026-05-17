Keyshawn Davis wins in Norfolk, then sets his sights higher

NORFOLK — Keyshawn Davis had a point to prove in front of his hometown crowd at Scope Arena on Saturday night, and for 12 rounds, he did exactly that. Davis defeated Nahir Albright by unanimous decision, 117-109 and 118-108, in a fight that was largely one-sided but never quite the statement performance Davis was hunting.

Davis came in aggressive from the opening bell, using a sharp jab and fast combinations to establish early control. His footwork in the second round drew particular notice, as he threw quick flurries from the pocket before slipping out of range, a sequence that showcased the full range of his skill set. By round three, he was operating with the confidence of a man who knew he had already solved his opponent.

Albright had his moments. A big right hand in the fifth rattled Davis and briefly shifted the energy in the building. Davis recovered, finished the round taunting his man, and then kept moving forward. But Albright could not find that shot again. As the rounds piled up, he increasingly settled for holding, looking to slow the pace and survive rather than turn the tide.

Round seven produced the night's strangest sequence. Davis, in a moment that defied explanation, effectively picked up and slammed Albright to the canvas. The referee deducted two points, a rare and pointed penalty that drew gasps. Davis seemed unbothered, but the knockout he had promised before the fight was slipping further out of reach. By the championship rounds, it was clear the only question left was the margin. The fight was Davis's in every sense.

Davis spent the 11th breaking Albright down, landing in combination until his legs buckled. The 12th was the exclamation point. He followed his corner's instructions, let his hands go, and snapped Albright's head back with short right hands until the final bell. The crowd got their moment.

Davis improves to 15-0 with the win. Albright falls to 17-3-1.

The victory will be shadowed by what happened on the scales Friday. Davis came in at 140.2, stripped down to 140.1, and needed a third attempt to finally hit 140 even. Less than a year ago in this same building, he missed weight by 4.3 pounds, lost the WBO lightweight title without throwing a punch, and spent months rebuilding. Saturday's scare was minor by comparison. The questions it raised were not.

Davis wanted a knockout. He did not get it. He wanted to show he had put the chaos behind him. The scale nearly undermined him before he ever threw a punch. What he did get was a wide, convincing win in his hometown, with his brothers competing on the same card around him, on DAZN's first Top Rank card on the platform.

That may have to be enough for now. The business side of Keyshawn Davis's career is moving. The professional side, at least on Saturday, was clean enough.

Before he even left the ring, Davis called out Oscar Duarte at 140 and Devin Haney at 147. He did not specify where he goes next, and after another difficult weight cut, that question may not have an answer yet. What is clear is that he is not thinking small.