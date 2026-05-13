Lomachenko ends retirement, targets fall return as free agent

Vasiliy Lomachenko is coming out of retirement. The three-weight world champion is targeting a return this fall, per The Ring's Mike Coppinger, with only big fights on his mind. No tune-ups. No filler opponents. At 38 years old, Lomachenko is not interested in easing back in.

His contract with Top Rank expired May 12, making him a promotional free agent. That opens the door to a wide range of matchups across promotions, and it adds a layer of intrigue to whatever comes next.

Lomachenko last fought in May 2024, stopping George Kambosos Jr. in 11 rounds to claim the IBF lightweight title. Shortly after, a back injury derailed plans for a fall showdown with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, and by the following June he had announced his retirement.

His back is reportedly feeling much better now, and he plans to fight a couple more times before he's done for good. The Tank Davis fight could still be on the table. Lomachenko holds a record of 18-3 with 12 knockouts. All three of his losses came in title fights by decision, against Orlando Salido, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney. Even through those defeats, he remained a fixture on pound-for-pound lists for over a decade.

He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Ukraine, winning in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, before turning pro and claiming a world title in just his third professional fight.

What comes next is unclear, but the lightweight division just got a lot more interesting.