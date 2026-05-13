Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
BOXING · 10 minutes ago

Lomachenko ends retirement, targets fall return as free agent

Michael Huezo

Host · Writer

Vasiliy Lomachenko is coming out of retirement. The three-weight world champion is targeting a return this fall, per The Ring's Mike Coppinger, with only big fights on his mind. No tune-ups. No filler opponents. At 38 years old, Lomachenko is not interested in easing back in.

His contract with Top Rank expired May 12, making him a promotional free agent. That opens the door to a wide range of matchups across promotions, and it adds a layer of intrigue to whatever comes next.

Lomachenko last fought in May 2024, stopping George Kambosos Jr. in 11 rounds to claim the IBF lightweight title. Shortly after, a back injury derailed plans for a fall showdown with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, and by the following June he had announced his retirement.

His back is reportedly feeling much better now, and he plans to fight a couple more times before he's done for good. The Tank Davis fight could still be on the table. Lomachenko holds a record of 18-3 with 12 knockouts. All three of his losses came in title fights by decision, against Orlando Salido, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney. Even through those defeats, he remained a fixture on pound-for-pound lists for over a decade.

He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Ukraine, winning in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, before turning pro and claiming a world title in just his third professional fight. 

What comes next is unclear, but the lightweight division just got a lot more interesting.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Spurs covered -10.5, O 218.5
MIN

MIN

97

SAS

SAS

126

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 weeks ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 weeks ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

LeBron’s future in question after Lakers sweep as oddsmakers eye possible exit from Lois Angeles
NBA · 15 hours ago
LeBron’s future in question after Lakers sweep as oddsmakers eye possible exit from Lois Angeles
Exploring Timberwolves' Betting Odds and Series Potential
NBA · 1 day ago
Exploring Timberwolves' Betting Odds and Series Potential
NBA Playoff Predictions: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Showdown!
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Showdown!
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA · 1 week ago
Lakers vs. Thunder: Odds and Predictions for NBA Playoffs Series
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds
NBA · 1 week ago
NBA Playoffs Preview: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds