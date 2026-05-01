The Monster vs. Big Bang: The Fight Japanese Boxing Has Been Building Toward

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Dome has only hosted boxing four times in its history. The first was Mike Tyson dismantling Tony Tubbs in two rounds in 1988. The second was Buster Douglas shattering Tyson’s aura in one of the greatest upsets sport has ever seen in 1990. The third was Naoya Inoue rising from a first-round knockdown to stop Luis Nery in 2024. Saturday night writes the fourth chapter, and it may be the most significant of them all.

Inoue puts his undisputed super bantamweight throne on the line against fellow unbeaten Japanese star Junto Nakatani in front of a sold-out crowd of 55,000 at the Tokyo Dome. Two fighters, both 32-0, both pound-for-pound elite, both carrying knockout power and both carrying the pride of Japanese boxing on their shoulders. Something has to give.

This is the fight the sport has been waiting for.

Naoya “The Monster" Inoue (32-0, 27 KO’s) needs no introduction at this point. A four-division world champion who has been as close to flawless as boxing allows, he has dismantled every opponent in front of him with a combination of speed, pinpoint accuracy and devastating body work that wears opponents down before finishing them off.

He enters this fight having stopped 11 of his last 13 opponents, with his most recent outing a dominant unanimous decision over David Picasso last December in Riyadh. At 33, he is arguably at the peak of his powers, though the wear of four fights in 2025 has raised a quiet question heading in. Inoue himself admitted after last year’s stretch run that he was exhausted. Whether any of that lingers come Saturday remains to be seen.

He has been dropped before. Nonito Donaire cracked his orbital bone with a left hook in their first fight. Luis Nery floored him in round one. Ramon Cardenas sent him down in round two. Each time, Inoue reset, adjusted and ultimately finished the job. That resilience is perhaps his most underrated quality.

Junto “Big Bang" Nakatani (32-0, 24 KO’s) is not just a worthy challenger. He is a legitimate threat to end the Inoue era, and anyone dismissing him is not paying attention.

A three-division world champion at just 28 years old. Nakatani holds physical advantages across the board. He is three inches taller, carries a one-inch reach edge, fights from a southpaw stance and is five years younger. Trainer Teddy Atlas, one of the most respected voices in boxing, described him as a fighter who can work the outside and control range before collapsing the distance and brawling on the inside like Joe Frazier.

His last fight, a grinding unanimous decision over Sebastian Hernandez in his super bantamweight debut in Riyadh last December, was tougher than expected. Nearly 600 combined punches landed in what turned into a back-and-forth brawl. Critics raised eyebrows, but Nakatani chose to frame it as growth. He has spent this entire camp preparing to show a new version of himself.

“This fight will 100% be a war," Nakatani told The Ring this week. “I will show my lifetime of hard work and prove everything that night."

He is not wrong to believe. The southpaw left hook has been the weapon that has caused Inoue the most problems throughout his career, and Nakatani has made that punch a centerpiece of his preparation.

That tactical puzzle here is genuine. Nakatani’s gameplan is clear: use his height and reach and control distance early, avoid being a stationary target against Inoue’s hand speed, and look for the overhand left or left hook counter that has troubled Inoue before. His camp has been focused specifically on movement and adjustment, understanding that the moment he stands still, Inoue will take over

Inoue’s path to victory runs through his body attack and his ability to close the gap against a longer opponent. He has reportedly used Hernandez’s sparring partners to simulate Nakatani’s style in camp, which shows the level of respect and preparation he is bringing to this fight. If he can get inside that reach, his volume, accuracy and power to the midsection become overwhelming.

The first four rounds will tell the story. If Nakatani can establish distance and land that left hand early, this fight becomes genuinely unpredictable. If Inoue corners him and starts working the body in the middle rounds, the familiar script of The Monster’s dominance begins to play out.

Worth noting: Saturday night is not just about Naoya. His brother Takuma Inoue defends his WBC bantamweight title against legendary three-division champion Kazuto Ioka in the co-feature, making it a remarkable night for Japanese boxing. The Inoue brothers become only the 34th pair of siblings in history to simultaneously hold world titles. That subplot alone deserves attention.

Full transparency: I am an Inoue fan, and I am aware of that going into this call. But stripping the bias away and looking at what each fighter brings, the pick still lands on Naoya Inoue by unanimous decision.

Nakatani is the real deal. This will not be a comfortable night for Inoue, and there will be moments of genuine danger. The size, the southpaw stance and the youth advantage make a stoppage far less likely than in recent Inoue fights. Nakatani has the tools to survive and to make this competitive for 12 rounds, and I believe he does exactly that.

But Inoue’s championship experience, his in-fight adjustments, his volume and his ability to break opponents down over distance are qualities that have not been matched by anyone at this weight. Nakatani will be competitive. He will land. He may even hurt Inoue at some point Saturday night.

It will not be enough.

Naoya Inoue by unanimous decision. The Monster’s house. The Monster’s rules.

Naoya Inoue vs. Junto Nakatani takes place Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The main card begins at 12:30am PT/ 3:30am ET. Stream live on DAZN.