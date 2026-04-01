Ryan Garcia says Teofimo Lopez will be his next opponent

Recently crowned WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia said Tuesday on the Creators Think Podcast that he is “about to fight" former lightweight and junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez in his next fight.

No major promoter has commented publicly about Garcia’s claim, but the announcement has set off a wave of rumors across social media, including that the fight would take place in July.

If the fight were to happen, it would be between fighters going in opposite directions.

Garcia won his title in a dominant victory over Mario Barrios in February, while Lopez was defeated in clinical fashion by Shakur Stevenson back in January, causing Lopez to lose his WBO junior welterweight title in the process.