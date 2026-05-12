LeBron’s future in question after Lakers sweep as oddsmakers eye possible exit from Lois Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers is already the subject of heavy speculation after the Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

Following the season-ending loss, James offered an uncertain outlook on his future, saying, “I don’t know what the future holds for me,” fueling questions about whether the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will return for a 24th season or potentially finish his career elsewhere.

The playoff sweep marked the fourth time in James’ career that one of his teams has been swept in a postseason series, though the accomplishment comes in the context of a career that has spanned 23 seasons and included four NBA championships, four MVP awards and numerous league records.

Oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag quickly released a series of prop bets centered around James’ future, including whether he will retire, remain with the Lakers or continue playing alongside his son, Bronny James.

According to the sportsbook, James is currently favored to return next season. Odds of “No” at -450 on retirement imply roughly an 81.8 percent chance that he continues playing, while “Yes” on retirement sits at +275.

His future with the Lakers appears far less certain.

BetOnline lists the odds of James returning to Los Angeles for the 2026-27 season at +110, while odds of him leaving the franchise are set at -150, implying only about a 40 percent chance that he remains with the Lakers next season.

The uncertainty has also intensified speculation surrounding the future of Bronny James, who made his NBA debut this season. Odds currently favor LeBron and Bronny not being on the same team next season, with “No” listed at -170 and “Yes” at +130.

If James were to leave Los Angeles, oddsmakers believe a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers is the most likely scenario. Cleveland opened as the favorite at 1/1 odds, followed by the Golden State Warriors at 3/1 and the Denver Nuggets at 5/1.

Other teams listed among the potential landing spots include the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

While speculation surrounding James’ future has become an annual storyline late in his career, this offseason arrives with more uncertainty than usual after the Lakers’ disappointing finish and another early playoff exit despite championship expectations.

James, who turns 42 during next season, has repeatedly said he wants to remain competitive while also balancing family considerations and his long-term future beyond basketball. Whether that future includes another season in Los Angeles remains one of the NBA’s biggest questions heading into the offseason.