Clippers land No. 5 pick in NBA Draft after Pacers lottery fall

LOS ANGELES — The Clippers received a major boost to their offseason plans Sunday when the franchise officially secured the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft following the results of the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.

The pick comes via the Indiana Pacers as part of February’s blockbuster trade that sent center Ivica Zubac and forward Kobe Brown to Indiana in exchange for guard Bennedict Mathurin, center Isaiah Jackson, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and a conditional 2026 first-round selection.

The Pacers entered the lottery tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick at 14%, but failed to jump into the top four, allowing the selection to convey to Los Angeles at No. 5 overall. Had Indiana landed inside the top four, the Clippers instead would have received the Pacers’ unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

The Washington Wizards won the lottery and secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since selecting John Wall in 2010. The Utah Jazz will pick second, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3 and the Chicago Bulls at No. 4.

For the Clippers, the outcome represents one of the most important developments of the franchise’s offseason after a 42-40 campaign that ended with questions surrounding the team’s long-term direction.

Los Angeles now owns three picks in next month’s draft — Nos. 5, 36 and 52 overall — giving the organization added flexibility whether it chooses to draft a cornerstone prospect or use the selection in a trade package.

The franchise entered the day with a 47.9% chance of receiving Indiana’s pick, including a 27.84% chance at No. 5 overall and a 20.06% chance at No. 6. Instead, the Clippers walked away with their highest draft position in years and a potential building block alongside Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland.

The No. 5 slot could place several highly regarded prospects within reach, including Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr., Illinois guard Keaton Wagler and Houston guard Kingston Flemings, all of whom are projected lottery selections in many early mock drafts.

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the Clippers now positioned near the top of a draft widely viewed as one of the deepest classes in recent years.