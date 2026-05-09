Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 3: NBA Playoff Picks, Best Bets Today

The first two games of this series have been a total reality check. Detroit hasn’t just won; they have controlled the flow of the game with a defense that has been the backbone of this entire playoff run. By winning the turnover battle and holding the Cavs to a miserable 22% from deep in Game 2, the Pistons have forced Cleveland to play a fast-paced, transition-heavy game they aren’t built for.

As the series moves to Ohio, the pressure is entirely on the Cavs to find an answer for a Detroit team that is currently leading the NBA in almost every major defensive category.

Let’s dive into my best bets for Pistons-Cavs Game 2.

The New York Knicks are our pick to win the NBA Championship. Find out why here.

Detroit Pistons +4.5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons have honestly looked like the better team so far, winning both of the first two games by 10 points each. They have consistently won the turnover battle, forcing 20 in Game 1 alone, which led to 31 points and forced the Cleveland Cavaliers to play in transition. Defensively, Detroit has been excellent, holding the Cavs to just 22% from three-point range in Game 2. They are currently leading the league by giving up just 98 PPG in these playoffs, and their perimeter defense has held opponents to only 32.1% from deep, best in the East.

On offense, Cade Cunningham is making it clear to everyone that he’s arrived. The bulldog in the backcourt leads the league with 30.6 PPG in the playoffs and is fourth in assists at 7.4 per game. He’s been great at pushing the pace on the fastbreak, where Detroit has outscored Cleveland 28-10 through two games. If they keep up this energy, the Cavs won’t be able to keep up.

This line opened at +2.5, so getting it at +4.5 is a steal. It’s the most popular NBA bet at BetMGM today, and the moneyline at +154 is a great look for a team with this much momentum.

James Harden Under 19.5 Points vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit has been making life miserable for James Harden. In Game 2, they held him to 10 points on 3-13 shooting, including a 0-4 night from three-point range. This followed Game 1, in which he hit just 1-of-7 from downtown. While he did score 22 in the opener, most of that was powered by a 9-for-9 night at the free-throw line. Cunningham and the rest of the Detroit defense have been great at forcing him into tough shots and did a nice job keeping him off the line in Game 2, where he finished with only four points. They’re playing physical without fouling, forcing him into 11 turnovers already in this series.

Harden has stayed under 20 points in five of his last seven games and went below that mark in both late-season meetings with Detroit. The Pistons ranked fifth in defending point guards this year, allowing an average of 22.6 PPG to the position. Their playoff-leading 40.5% defensive field goal rate is elite, and illustrates a team playing as a unit on D.

Even with the home crowd behind him, Detroit’s defense has just been too solid. Expect them to keep the Beard under 20 points today.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.