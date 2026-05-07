2026 CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft: Final 1st Round Projections Before the Lottery

Evaluating the 2026 NBA Draft Class
This Sunday, the NBA landscape is going to shift in a major way. The 2026 draft lottery isn't just about finding the next star; it’s about a class that executives are calling the most talented and stacked group we’ve seen in years. While the Big Three of Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer still lead the way, the 2025-26 college season has produced a new wave of lottery talent that has expanded the top tier of this draft significantly. From one-and-done lead guards to physically dominant big men, this first round is deep enough to fast-track any rebuild.
We’re taking a look at CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein’s latest mock to see where the best fits are for the league's next generation.