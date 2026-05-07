2026 CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft: Final 1st Round Projections Before the Lottery

Have Your Say! 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially approaching, and after a full season of evaluation, the board is anything but static. Landing a star in this class could redefine a franchise for a decade.

Join the Debate: Who is the Real Winner?

The Clear Number One: Is AJ Dybantsa a lock for the top pick, or could a team prioritize the consistency of Cameron Boozer ?

The Backcourt Class: Which of the many lead guards in this mock, like Acuff Jr. or Wagler , do you trust to lead an NBA offense next year?

The Late Round Steal: Is there a prospect in the back half of the first round, like Ebuka Okorie or Allen Graves , that you think will be the steal of the year?

Lottery Volatility: Which team in the lottery do you think is one pick away from becoming an immediate playoff threat?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is your early favorite for 2027 Rookie of the Year?