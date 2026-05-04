What the Lakers showed in Round 1 and what it means for Round 2

The Los Angeles Lakers moved past the Houston Rockets in six games, but the series revealed a team still operating with little margin for error.

That becomes the story now.

Because waiting in Round 2 is the defending champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder—a team that didn’t just win but dominated all season.

Also, a team that coaches JJ Redick acknowledged after Sunday's practice as one of the greatest in NBA history, coming off a 64-18 regular season.

"I said to a bunch of people yesterday, off-site talking about this series: to me, the Thunder is one of the greatest teams ever in NBA history," Redick said. "It's just the reality. They're that good. I think our guys recognize that and respect that, and we know what kind of task we have in front of us."

Redick explained a stat he shared in a morning meeting that had the Thunder statistically among some of the best teams this league has ever seen

"We saw a stat in our morning meeting: teams that have had back-to-back, 10 or more better net ratings in consecutive seasons, you're talking about the '95-'96 Bulls and '96-'97 Bulls and the '15-'17 Warriors."

The Luka question looms

The status of Luka Dončić remains uncertain heading into the series, with Redick saying there is still no update on his status after Monday's second practice of the second round series.

The Slovenian has been sidelined since March 2 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, suffered in a blowout loss in Oklahoma City. He was seen after Monday's practice getting some shots up with teammates.

Luka Doncic, getting up shots Monday. When asked about his availability for Game 1, JJ Redick said, “no update.” pic.twitter.com/UZBw9x2E9R — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 4, 2026

If he returns, it changes the equation—another primary creator and the league’s leading scorer (33.5 ppg) back in the lineup.

L.A. got Austin Reaves back in the middle of Round 1.

Against Oklahoma City, they’ll need to be at full strength to beat the defending champs.

LeBron still setting the tone in Year 23

At 41, LeBron James has been the Lakers’ foundation, and in the postseason, he’s still one of the best players on the court.

He completely led the way for the short-handed Lakers in Round 1 all-around. James led the series with 23.2 points and 8.3 assists, controlling tempo and delivering in key moments to close the series.

Defense travels—but this is a different offense

The Lakers dictated their first-round series defensively, holding Houston to 40.9% shooting and 30.2% from three while generating 45 steals and 40 blocks.

Oklahoma City presents a different level of challenge against the postseason No. 1-rated offense.

The Thunder averaged 122.8 points per game in a sweep of the Phoenix Suns, shooting 48.7% and reaching as high as 68.8 TS% in their closeout.

OKC was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33.8 points on 55.1%), who looks to take home his second straight MVP award.

This won’t be about forcing mistakes.

It will be about limiting advantages.

Turnovers could decide everything

The Lakers averaged 16.3 turnovers per game in Round 1. The Thunder averaged 9.8.

That gap defines the matchup.

L.A.’s ball security issues were a factor even in wins and helped fuel Houston’s push late in the series. Against Oklahoma City, those possessions don’t just shift momentum—they’ll decide the series.

The Thunder averaged 21.3 points off turnovers per game against Phoenix, including a 34-point performance in Game 1.

The Lakers will need to limit their mistakes and, if so, stop OKC from one of their bread and butter in scoring off their takeaways.

The margin is gone

The Lakers did enough to advance.

But the issues—turnovers, offensive droughts, inconsistent execution—remained.

Oklahoma City doesn’t allow those to linger, and the Lakers will have to be near perfect to get out of the second round, especially without their best offensive weapon.

Round 1 showed what the Lakers are. Round 2 will show if that’s enough.