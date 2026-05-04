TST Best Bets: May 4, 2026

Monday's slate marks the beginning the beginning of the Conference Semifinals in the NBA playoffs. Last night, the Detroit Pistons won their first playoff series in 18 years, overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Orlando Magic in Game 7, 116-94. Cade Cunningham delivered with 32 points and 12 assists, complemented by forward Tobias Harris' 30 points and 5-for-7 shooting from downtown.

The Cleveland Cavaliers kept their season alive as well, coming out victorious in a 3-3 deadlock against the Toronto Raptors in Game 7, 114-102. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen had themselves a night, each scoring 22 points while James Harden led the team with three steals. Harden also contributed offensively with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

To come out a winner this postseason, here are tonight's best bets brought to you by BetOnline.org. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: San Antonio Spurs -13.5

Rundown: Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio enters Monday aiming to continue their excellent basketball as Victor Wembanyama is averaging 21 points per game since his return from injury. Wembanyama has been just as big of a force defensively and on the glass with 4 blocks per game and 8.8 rpg. De'Aaron Fox is on a heater of his own after logging 21 points and nine assists in Game 5 against Portland. Furthermore, Stephon Castle stepped up that same game, logging 15 points and five assists.

Meanwhile for Minnesota, Rudy Gobert poses the only legitimate threat for Wembanyama with his 7'1" build and 10.7 rpg, which proved effective in neutralizing Denver's Nikola Jokić. Moreover, Anthony Edwards was upgraded to questionable–a gleam of light for a Timberwolves squad who is already down Donte DiVincenzo for the remainder of the season. A potential Edwards return is crucial to Minnesota having any chance against San Antonio with his 18 ppg providing a major offensive spark.

Given the Spurs' impressive 32-8 home record, bettors can expect them to handle business.

Second Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +7.5

Rundown: After routing the No. 2 Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers look to channel that momentum in Game 1 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Philadelphia 76ers finally got over the hump–defeating Boston in the postseason. Just three games after his return to the lineup, Joel Embiid came up big in Game 7 with 34 points, 12 boards and six assists. Now, the 76ers will seek to keep taking the East by storm once again versus New York, who is coming off a commanding series win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks have a lot going in their favor, too. Guard Jalen Brunson has averaged 26.3 ppg and 6.2 apg while Karl-Anthony Towns dominates the glass with 11.3 rpg. The pair were exceptional in Game 6 against Atlanta, logging a respective 29 and 28 points with the latter registering three steals. However, facing off against a team with more size and experience in the 76ers may slow them down a bit.

With Philadelphia hungrier than ever, expect a down-to-the-wire contest.