Clippers owner Steve Ballmer favored to buy Seattle Seahawks as franchise sale buzz intensifies

LOS ANGELES — Steve Ballmer has emerged as the early favorite to purchase the Seattle Seahawks, according to odds released by BetOnline.ag, as speculation grows around a potential sale of one of the National Football League’s most valuable franchises.

Ballmer, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, is listed at 2/1 to become the Seahawks’ next majority owner, placing him ahead of a group of ultra-wealthy bidders that includes Tim Cook (3/1), Mark Zuckerberg (6/1) and Jeff Bezos (7/1). Other names on the board include Steve Apostolopoulos, Tilman Fertitta and Bill Gates.

The odds reflect mounting industry chatter that the Seahawks — currently owned by the estate of late Paul Allen and overseen by trustee Jody Allen — could eventually be sold. While no formal sale process has been announced, the franchise has long been viewed as a likely candidate to hit the market as part of the estate’s long-term directives.

BetOnline.ag has also posted a projected sale price for the Seahawks, opening at $7.5 billion before shifting to an over/under of $8.5 billion amid increasing interest from deep-pocketed bidders. If a deal were to reach or exceed that figure, it would challenge the record $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders and underscore the NFL’s rapidly escalating franchise valuations.

Ballmer’s position atop the odds board is hardly surprising. The former Microsoft CEO has an estimated net worth north of $100 billion and has demonstrated a willingness to spend aggressively on sports assets. Since purchasing the Clippers in 2014, Ballmer has invested heavily in infrastructure, including the development of the Intuit Dome, and has been widely viewed as one of the most hands-on owners in professional sports.

His ties to the Pacific Northwest — where Microsoft is headquartered — add another layer of intrigue. Ballmer was previously involved in efforts to return the NBA to Seattle before ultimately buying the Clippers, and a successful bid for the Seahawks would mark a high-profile return to the region’s sports scene.

Any potential purchase would come with complications. NFL ownership rules would likely require Ballmer to divest his stake in the Clippers, as cross-league ownership is restricted. Still, his financial capacity to execute a deal without extensive outside investment makes him one of the most viable candidates.

For now, the Seahawks remain off the market publicly. But with betting markets already setting odds and valuations climbing, the possibility of a blockbuster sale — with Ballmer at the center — is becoming increasingly difficult for the sports world to ignore.